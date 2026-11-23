PCI Organises UP State World Pharmacists Day Event in Ghaziabad

The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), New Delhi, will organise the Uttar Pradesh state-level celebration of World Pharmacists' Day (WPD) and National Pharmacy Week (NPW) 2026 on November 27 at HRIT University, Ghaziabad. The programme will be organised around the theme“Swasth Bharat: Combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)”, highlighting the growing importance of responsible antimicrobial use and the role of pharmacists in safeguarding public health.

According to the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), the event is expected to bring together more than 2,000 pharmacy students, faculty members, practising pharmacists, representatives of professional bodies, government officials and other stakeholders from over 150 institutions across Uttar Pradesh. The celebration aims to provide a common platform for pharmacy professionals and students to exchange knowledge, strengthen professional engagement and create greater public awareness about antimicrobial resistance.

The programme will be attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including Montu Kumar M. Patel, President, Pharmacy Council of India; Shri Jasubhai H. Chaudhari, Vice-President, PCI; Prof Nasa, Central Council Member, PCI; Prof Vibhu Sahani, State Convenor; Mohd. Basir, National Coordinator; Dinesh Kumar Madan, State Co-Convenor; Sandeep Badola, State Co-Convenor; Prof Akash Ved, State Co-Convenor; Prof Nakul Gupta, State Coordinator; Prof Shikha Parmar, State Co-Coordinator-I; and Prof Navneet Verma, State Co-Coordinator-II.

Antimicrobial resistance is emerging as one of the major global public health challenges. It occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites develop resistance to medicines used to treat infections, making these infections increasingly difficult to manage. The growing misuse and overuse of antimicrobial medicines have further underlined the need for greater awareness, responsible prescribing and dispensing practices, and effective antimicrobial stewardship, the release said.

Against this backdrop, the celebration will highlight the important role of pharmacists as accessible healthcare professionals in promoting the rational use of antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines. Through patient counselling, responsible dispensing, awareness initiatives and collaboration with other healthcare professionals, pharmacists can make a significant contribution to preventing the spread of antimicrobial resistance.

The programme will feature a series of academic, educational and public engagement activities, including an awareness rally, inaugural ceremony, addresses by distinguished dignitaries, panel discussions, academic competitions and cultural programmes. These activities will encourage active participation from students, educators and pharmacy professionals while promoting awareness about infection prevention and responsible antimicrobial practices.