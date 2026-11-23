Karnataka DCM Parameshwara Slams BJP Over Economic Policy Failures

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara hit back at the BJP over its protests across the state against price rise, drought relief and alleged misrule, saying the party should question the decisions of its own government at the Centre instead of shifting the blame onto Karnataka. In a statement, Parameshwara said the Union Government must take responsibility for the rising cost of essential commodities, including food, cooking gas and fuel, which he said had increased the financial burden on households across the country.

"The BJP cannot escape accountability for the Union Government's economic policies by conveniently shifting the entire blame onto Karnataka," he said.

Citing inflation figures for October 2026, Parameshwara claimed that retail inflation had reached 6.09 per cent, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent. He said food inflation stood at 8.94 per cent, while wholesale inflation was 12.29 per cent and wholesale inflation in fuel and power had reached 32.84 per cent. He further pointed to rural food inflation of 9.09 per cent, saying the increase was placing an additional burden on farmers, agricultural workers and low-income households.

"These are not figures issued by the Karnataka Government. They are the official statistics of the Union Government," he said, questioning why BJP leaders protesting in Karnataka were not holding the Centre accountable for the economic situation.

On the depreciation of the rupee and rising crude oil costs, Parameshwara said the Indian currency had weakened from approximately Rs 58.59 against the US dollar in 2014 to Rs 96.96 in May 2026. He also claimed that India's crude oil import bill had increased by 53.5 per cent to USD 111 billion during April-October 2026, despite import volumes rising by only 2.7 per cent.

He said the Indian crude basket averaged approximately USD 120 per barrel in October, adding that India's dependence on imports for nearly 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements had increased its exposure to international energy price fluctuations.

Raising concerns over food prices, the Deputy Chief Minister said onion prices had increased by 116.22 per cent year-on-year, while garlic inflation stood at 60.74 per cent. He also questioned the effectiveness of the Centre's price-stabilisation measures, pointing out that against a procurement target of two lakh tonnes of onions, around 1.21 lakh tonnes had been procured by late August.

Referring to pulse prices, he said the all-India average retail price of tur dal stood at Rs 135.78 per kg on November 16, reflecting a 20.2 per cent increase over the previous year. He also raised concerns over edible oil prices and the rising cost of cooking gas.

On LPG prices, Parameshwara said a domestic cylinder in Bengaluru cost approximately Rs 944.50, while a 19-kg commercial cylinder was priced at around Rs 2,909. He criticised the reduction in the number of subsidised LPG refills available annually to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana from nine to four. "The subsidy is Rs 300 per eligible cylinder, but it is available for only four refills in a year. How can reducing subsidised cooking-gas access for economically vulnerable households be justified?" he asked.

Defending the Karnataka government's measures to support consumers and farmers, Parameshwara said the state had revised Nandini milk prices by Rs 8 per litre, of which Rs 7 would go to dairy farmers and Rs 1 to milk unions to meet operational expenses. He also cited welfare initiatives, including Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti, Gruha Jyothi and Anna Bhagya, as measures to support household purchasing power.

On drought relief, the Deputy Chief Minister said Karnataka had announced input assistance of up to ₹5,000 per eligible farmer, to be released in two instalments, with the first instalment of Rs. 2,500 already being transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer. He said the state had also submitted a revised memorandum seeking Rs. 22,400.58 crore in central drought assistance and questioned the BJP over the delay in securing a decision from the Union Government. "You have representation in the Union Cabinet and Members of Parliament from Karnataka. Why have you not secured a timely decision on our drought memorandum?" he asked.

Urging BJP leaders to take up the issue with the Centre, Parameshwara said they should meet the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Union Finance Minister to seek immediate assistance for farmers affected by drought. "A farmer who has lost his crop does not need political slogans. He needs timely financial assistance, access to credit and the assurance that his government stands with him," he said.

Parameshwara also raised six questions for the BJP and the Union Government, seeking clarity on measures to control retail and food inflation, protect the country from crude oil price fluctuations, contain prices of essential commodities, restore subsidised LPG refills under the Ujjwala scheme, reduce the impact of petroleum costs and taxation, and expedite Karnataka's drought relief request. "The people are not asking for a political blame game. They are asking for affordable food, reasonable fuel prices, secure livelihoods and timely relief," he added.