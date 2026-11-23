Tejashwi Yadav Attacks NDA Govt Over MLC Defections And Bridge Naming

Bihar Leader of the Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday launched a multi-pronged attack on the ruling NDA following the swearing-in of newly elected members of the Bihar Legislative Council. Yadav accused two independent MLCs of violating anti-defection rules by joining the BJP, defended local protesters in Raghopur against criticism from JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, and alleged that naming the Kacchi Dargah–Bidupur Ganga bridge 'Nitish Setu' marks the political burial of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected MLCs, Tejashwi Yadav congratulated the new legislators while reiterating his demand to disqualify two MLCs - Bansidhar Brajwasi and Rahul Raj - who won the biennial Council polls as Independents before joining the BJP after eight newly elected members took oath in the Bihar Legislative Council. "We extend our best wishes to the newly elected members who have taken their oaths. We have an objection regarding two individuals who have violated the rules. The regulations clearly state that if an independent candidate wins an election and subsequently joins a political party, their membership is forfeited. We intend to raise this matter with the Chairman again. We are in consultation with our legal team and will also approach the court; under the existing rules, both of these individuals should lose their membership," he said.

Yadav had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Legislative Council Chairman seeking their disqualification. Yadav's objection centres on Independent MLCs Bansidhar Brajwasi and Rahul Raj, elected from Tirhut Graduates and Saran Teachers respectively, who later aligned with the BJP. Under Paragraph 2(2) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (the anti-defection law), an elected member of a House who has been elected otherwise than as a candidate set up by any political party (an Independent) is disqualified from being a member of the House if they join any political party after such election. However, disqualification is not automatic; the final decision rests with the Chairman of the Legislative Council, whose ruling is subject to judicial review.

Addressing JD(U) working president and MP Sanjay Jha's remark that the Raghopur protest-where demonstrators tore down posters and banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA hours after Saturday's bridge inauguration-insulted Bihar, Yadav hit back at the ruling coalition's governance record and police action against locals. "Bihar's reputation was already tarnished when a person convicted of 7 murders was made the Chief Minister... Where were these people hiding back then? The public was angry. It was the local population. No one came to check on them during the floods; so many people drowned. Where was the Prime Minister? Did he provide any special package?.. To send young children to jail or have them beaten up at a police station-that is wrong... A bridge is inaugurated, and then it is inaugurated all over again-this is perhaps the first time a Prime Minister has inaugurated a bridge that had already been inaugurated. Naturally, the public is going to be angry, aren't they?" he said.

Following the unrest on the bridge in Raghopur-Yadav's Assembly constituency-police registered an FIR naming 11 people and arrested four individuals. Questioning the Bihar government's decision to name the six-lane Kacchi Dargah–Bidupur bridge after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who did not attend Saturday's inauguration function in Vaishali alongside PM Modi and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. "Naming the bridge after Nitish Kumar itself signifies that they have buried his political career alive. It's over; the chapter is closed," he said.