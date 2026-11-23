NHAI Reports 19.84 Percent Surge in Toll Revenue via MLFF System

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has recorded a 19.84 per cent increase in net toll revenue across seven operational fee plazas following the implementation of the barrier-less Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system, according to a release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday. The release highlighted that the seven plazas generated cumulative net revenue of approximately Rs 538.95 crore, compared with Rs 449.72 crore during the corresponding pre-MLFF period, resulting in additional revenue of around Rs 89.23 crore.

"As on 31 October 2026, the cumulative performance across these seven plazas (excluding Nemili and Chenasamudram which went live in November 2026) indicates an increase of 19.84% in net revenue to NHAI, compared to the corresponding pre-MLFF baseline," the release stated. The data showed that Paranur Fee Plaza in Tamil Nadu recorded the highest revenue growth of 26.95 per cent, followed by Manoharpura in Rajasthan at 24.51 per cent and Mundka in Delhi at 23.55 per cent. Meanwhile, Choryasi in Gujarat registered an increase of 23.06 per cent, Gharaunda in Haryana 17.39 per cent, Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh 16.57 per cent and Daulatpura in Rajasthan 15.66 per cent.

The average increase across the seven plazas stood at 21.10 per cent, while the combined weighted increase was 19.84 per cent. The ministry noted that the revenue growth was accompanied by higher transaction volumes and lower collection costs, indicating improved efficiency and reduced revenue leakage. "Further, around 60% of the value of e-notices issued across these plazas has already been realised," the release said, highlighting the effectiveness of technology-enabled enforcement.

However, NHAI also flagged instances of vehicle owners deliberately concealing or tampering with registration number plates to evade toll payments. To address this, the authority is deploying artificial intelligence-based solutions, including vehicle fingerprinting and integration with the VAHAN database, to identify offenders and recover unpaid toll charges. Police check posts have also been established at certain MLFF locations, including Gharaunda, to intercept and penalise violators under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The MLFF system was first launched at Choryasi Fee Plaza in Gujarat on May 1, 2026, and has since been expanded to eight additional plazas. The technology allows vehicles to pass through toll collection points without stopping, helping reduce congestion, travel time, fuel consumption and vehicular emissions. NHAI said it remains committed to expanding barrier-less tolling across the National Highway network while strengthening monitoring and enforcement to prevent toll evasion.