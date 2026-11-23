Vertix Holdings Group Acquires Majority Stake in Kenny Rogers Roasters Malaysia
(MENAFN- Panasian1) ABU DHABI, UAE / KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, 23 November 2026 — Vertix Holdings Group, a diversified business conglomerate based in Abu Dhabi, has acquired a majority stake in the Kenny Rogers Roasters business in Malaysia and established a joint venture with Berjaya Roasters (M) Sdn Bhd (“Berjaya Roasters”), a subsidiary of Berjaya Food Berhad, to operate the business.
An agreement was signed today in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, between Mr. Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings Group and Mr Luis Daniel, Director of Berjaya Roasters, witnessed by HE Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Burshaid AlDhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Malaysia and Mr Aamer Alteneiji, Head of Economic Affairs at UAE Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.
Under the joint venture arrangement, the newly established company will assume responsibility for the operations and development of Kenny Rogers Roasters' restaurant network across Malaysia.
The acquisition marks an important milestone in Vertix Holdings Group's expansion into Southeast Asia and further strengthens its international presence. The investment reflects the group's confidence in Malaysia's food and beverage sector and its commitment to developing established brands with long-term growth potential.
Vertix Holdings Group will be the principal investor in the newly established joint venture company, with Berjaya Roasters retaining a minority equity interest. Berjaya Roasters may also provide selected corporate and operational support services during the transition and subsequent operations, as required.
The partnership will focus on strengthening existing restaurant operations, enhancing customer experience, and pursuing strategic expansion opportunities to support the brand's long-term growth in Malaysia.
Kenny Rogers Roasters' restaurant network spans Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, with locations including Berjaya Times Square, IOI City Mall, Sunway Putra Mall, Suria Sabah and Imperial City. The network comprises both company-operated and sub-franchised restaurants.
Mr. Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings Group, said: “Malaysia is an important market for Vertix Holdings Group's international expansion. The acquisition of a majority stake in Kenny Rogers Roasters marks a defining step in that strategy and reflects our commitment to investing in Malaysia for the long term.”
Nabil Shaukat Butt, Group CFO and Board Member for Investments at Vertix Holdings Group, said: “Acquiring a majority stake in Kenny Rogers Roasters Malaysia gives us a platform for long-term investment in Malaysia’s restaurant sector. Through the joint venture, we can pair our capital and investment oversight with Berjaya Roasters’ operating experience and knowledge of the local market.”
An agreement was signed today in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, between Mr. Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings Group and Mr Luis Daniel, Director of Berjaya Roasters, witnessed by HE Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Burshaid AlDhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Malaysia and Mr Aamer Alteneiji, Head of Economic Affairs at UAE Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.
Under the joint venture arrangement, the newly established company will assume responsibility for the operations and development of Kenny Rogers Roasters' restaurant network across Malaysia.
The acquisition marks an important milestone in Vertix Holdings Group's expansion into Southeast Asia and further strengthens its international presence. The investment reflects the group's confidence in Malaysia's food and beverage sector and its commitment to developing established brands with long-term growth potential.
Vertix Holdings Group will be the principal investor in the newly established joint venture company, with Berjaya Roasters retaining a minority equity interest. Berjaya Roasters may also provide selected corporate and operational support services during the transition and subsequent operations, as required.
The partnership will focus on strengthening existing restaurant operations, enhancing customer experience, and pursuing strategic expansion opportunities to support the brand's long-term growth in Malaysia.
Kenny Rogers Roasters' restaurant network spans Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, with locations including Berjaya Times Square, IOI City Mall, Sunway Putra Mall, Suria Sabah and Imperial City. The network comprises both company-operated and sub-franchised restaurants.
Mr. Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings Group, said: “Malaysia is an important market for Vertix Holdings Group's international expansion. The acquisition of a majority stake in Kenny Rogers Roasters marks a defining step in that strategy and reflects our commitment to investing in Malaysia for the long term.”
Nabil Shaukat Butt, Group CFO and Board Member for Investments at Vertix Holdings Group, said: “Acquiring a majority stake in Kenny Rogers Roasters Malaysia gives us a platform for long-term investment in Malaysia’s restaurant sector. Through the joint venture, we can pair our capital and investment oversight with Berjaya Roasters’ operating experience and knowledge of the local market.”
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