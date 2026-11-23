Pentagon Restricts Military Engagement With Canada: Report
(MENAFN) US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has reportedly issued a classified directive limiting military engagement with Canada, according to a report by The Washington Post, which cited unnamed officials. Canadian authorities, however, say they have found no indication of any disruption to the longstanding defense partnership between the two countries.
Relations between the two founding members of NATO have deteriorated under US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly floated the idea of turning Canada into the “51st state” and imposed multiple rounds of steep tariffs on Canadian imports, accusing Ottawa of “ripping off” the United States.
In a report published Saturday, The Washington Post quoted an official familiar with the alleged directive as warning that Canada would likely regard the restrictions as a “slap in the face.” The newspaper acknowledged, however, that it had not obtained or reviewed the memo reportedly distributed by the Pentagon last week.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell sought to clarify the scope of the reported measures, telling reporters that “this guidance does not impact defense intelligence cooperation, our binational NORAD command, or our cooperation through NATO.”
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), established in 1958, is a joint US-Canadian military organization tasked with detecting potential threats to North American airspace and maritime approaches, while coordinating air defense operations.
Republican US Senator Mike Rounds, speaking Saturday, said the reported directive was limited to “limiting some social engagements,” including the participation of American defense officials in Canadian think tanks.
“We don’t expect any real changes over the way it has been going for the last year or a year and a half,” he added.
Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty also played down concerns about a potential breakdown in military cooperation, saying he had “seen no evidence of any kind of change” and that the two countries' armed forces continued operating “hand in glove.”
“I’ve not seen the document,” he added.
Concerns over the future of bilateral relations have grown in recent months. In September, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told The New York Times that although he regarded US military action against Canada as an “extreme tail risk… it would be irresponsible not to” prepare for such a possibility.
Earlier this year, The Globe and Mail reported that Canada's military had developed a hypothetical response plan for a potential US invasion. The proposed scenario reportedly included insurgency-style tactics modeled on those used by Afghan mujahideen fighters against Soviet forces during the 1979-1989 war.
Meanwhile, Washington has accused Canadian officials of trying to influence the upcoming US midterm elections, a charge firmly rejected by Ottawa.
Trade disputes have further intensified the diplomatic rift. In August, Trump announced that Lake Ontario, which borders the two countries, would be renamed “Lake America.” The move came after trade negotiations between Washington and Ottawa collapsed earlier that month, escalating an already heated economic confrontation.
The US president subsequently imposed 50% tariffs on Canadian automobiles, trucks, auto parts and steel, adding to earlier duties of 50% on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian imports.
Canada retaliated with plans to impose tariffs of up to 50% on roughly 700 American products, including steel, aluminum, dairy goods, household appliances and agricultural machinery.
As tensions with its southern neighbor have intensified, Ottawa has increasingly pursued closer economic and diplomatic ties with China. Carney has characterized Beijing as a more “predictable” partner than the United States.
Canada has also expanded its cooperation with the European Union, becoming the first non-European country to join the bloc's €150 billion ($170 billion) Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defense procurement initiative earlier this year.
The program is part of Brussels' wider military buildup under its Readiness 2030 strategy, which identifies Russia as a major security concern. Moscow has repeatedly rejected allegations that it poses a threat to European countries.
Relations between the two founding members of NATO have deteriorated under US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly floated the idea of turning Canada into the “51st state” and imposed multiple rounds of steep tariffs on Canadian imports, accusing Ottawa of “ripping off” the United States.
In a report published Saturday, The Washington Post quoted an official familiar with the alleged directive as warning that Canada would likely regard the restrictions as a “slap in the face.” The newspaper acknowledged, however, that it had not obtained or reviewed the memo reportedly distributed by the Pentagon last week.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell sought to clarify the scope of the reported measures, telling reporters that “this guidance does not impact defense intelligence cooperation, our binational NORAD command, or our cooperation through NATO.”
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), established in 1958, is a joint US-Canadian military organization tasked with detecting potential threats to North American airspace and maritime approaches, while coordinating air defense operations.
Republican US Senator Mike Rounds, speaking Saturday, said the reported directive was limited to “limiting some social engagements,” including the participation of American defense officials in Canadian think tanks.
“We don’t expect any real changes over the way it has been going for the last year or a year and a half,” he added.
Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty also played down concerns about a potential breakdown in military cooperation, saying he had “seen no evidence of any kind of change” and that the two countries' armed forces continued operating “hand in glove.”
“I’ve not seen the document,” he added.
Concerns over the future of bilateral relations have grown in recent months. In September, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told The New York Times that although he regarded US military action against Canada as an “extreme tail risk… it would be irresponsible not to” prepare for such a possibility.
Earlier this year, The Globe and Mail reported that Canada's military had developed a hypothetical response plan for a potential US invasion. The proposed scenario reportedly included insurgency-style tactics modeled on those used by Afghan mujahideen fighters against Soviet forces during the 1979-1989 war.
Meanwhile, Washington has accused Canadian officials of trying to influence the upcoming US midterm elections, a charge firmly rejected by Ottawa.
Trade disputes have further intensified the diplomatic rift. In August, Trump announced that Lake Ontario, which borders the two countries, would be renamed “Lake America.” The move came after trade negotiations between Washington and Ottawa collapsed earlier that month, escalating an already heated economic confrontation.
The US president subsequently imposed 50% tariffs on Canadian automobiles, trucks, auto parts and steel, adding to earlier duties of 50% on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian imports.
Canada retaliated with plans to impose tariffs of up to 50% on roughly 700 American products, including steel, aluminum, dairy goods, household appliances and agricultural machinery.
As tensions with its southern neighbor have intensified, Ottawa has increasingly pursued closer economic and diplomatic ties with China. Carney has characterized Beijing as a more “predictable” partner than the United States.
Canada has also expanded its cooperation with the European Union, becoming the first non-European country to join the bloc's €150 billion ($170 billion) Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defense procurement initiative earlier this year.
The program is part of Brussels' wider military buildup under its Readiness 2030 strategy, which identifies Russia as a major security concern. Moscow has repeatedly rejected allegations that it poses a threat to European countries.
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