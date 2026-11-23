Knowledge Economic City Partners with Ground Control Entertainment to Bring Four Entertainment Brands to Multaqa AlMadinah Mall
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Madinah, Saudi Arabia – 22 November 2026 : Madinah’s entertainment landscape is set to grow as Knowledge Economic City Company (KEC), a public listed master developer in Madinah, has partnered with Ground Control Entertainment Co to bring four family entertainment brands to Multaqa AlMadinah Mall, Ground Control, Slimooo, Angry Birds and Masha and the Three Bears will each make their Madinah debut. The SAR 70 million investment brings together homegrown concepts and attractions developed under licence from international entertainment brands.
Spanning approximately 9,000 square meters, the new entertainment offering is built for Madinah’s year-round rhythm, serving both the city’s residents and the millions who visit throughout the year. The four concepts give families, children and young people more reasons to visit Multaqa AlMadinah Mall, stay longer and return, supporting sustained footfall and contributing to the long-term value of the destination.
Dr. Moath Al-Yahya, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Economic City, said: “Bringing these four brands to Multaqa AlMadinah Mall is an important step in shaping the mall as a complete destination for the people of Madinah and its visitors. By partnering with Ground Control Entertainment, we are introducing entertainment concepts that are new to the city and that cater to every member of the family, from young children to teens and adults. This addition strengthens the mall’s tenant mix and supports our long-term vision for Knowledge Economic City as a place to live, work and enjoy.”
Mohamed Attia, Founder and CEO of Ground Control Entertainment Co., said: “Madinah is one of the Kingdom’s most important cities, and we are proud to bring four of our brands here for the first time. With Ground Control, Slimooo, Angry Birds and Masha and the Three Bears under one roof, families will find something for every age, making Multaqa AlMadinah Mall a go-to destination for play and quality time together in the heart of Madinah.”
The four entertainment concepts coming to Multaqa AlMadinah Mall are;
•Ground Control goes beyond traditional entertainment to create a complete social leisure destination where play, competition, dining and connection come together under one roof. Designed for families, friends and groups, it offers a dynamic mix of bowling, arcade and interactive games, racing simulators, darts, billiards, shuffleboard, foosball, air hockey and more, complemented by social spaces and a diverse food and beverage offering. Located within prime retail and lifestyle destinations across the GCC, Ground Control delivers an energetic, engaging experience designed to bring people together and keep them coming back.
•Slimooo is an interactive, hands-on experience where children step into a colourful slime laboratory and become little slime creators. Guided through a fun, playful process, they can mix, create, customize and experiment with their own slime, choosing colours, textures and special touches to make each creation unique. The Slimooo characters bring the laboratory to life, turning the experience into a playful world of creativity, discovery and messy fun, with every child taking home a slime creation of their own.
•The Angry Birds attraction will bring the world of the furious flock to life through themed play areas, games and family-friendly activities. A beloved and globally recognized brand, Angry Birds has grown from a simple mobile game developed by Rovio Entertainment Ltd., a global mobile-first games company, into one of the world’s most successful multi-platform entertainment franchises. Beyond its games, which attract millions of players, audiences can experience the world of the furious flock through animations, location-based entertainment, consumer products and movies, including The Angry Birds Movie 3, premiering in December 2026.
•Masha and the Three Bears brings to life Animaccord’s new animated series, set to premiere in 2027. With its own story and cast of characters, the new IP follows Masha and her friends, the three Bear brothers, in a forest setting that inspires the venue’s themed play experiences. Young guests will be able to explore the Bear brothers’ house, climb and slide through multi-level soft-play structures, and take on active challenge courses. Interactive role-play, creative workshops and character experiences will give children and families the chance to play and discover the world of the series together.
The partnership forms part of KEC’s strategy to establish Multaqa AlMadinah Mall as a leading destination for shopping, dining and family entertainment. By expanding leisure options for residents and visitors, the development supports Saudi Vision 2030’s quality-of-life objectives.
Spanning approximately 9,000 square meters, the new entertainment offering is built for Madinah’s year-round rhythm, serving both the city’s residents and the millions who visit throughout the year. The four concepts give families, children and young people more reasons to visit Multaqa AlMadinah Mall, stay longer and return, supporting sustained footfall and contributing to the long-term value of the destination.
Dr. Moath Al-Yahya, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Economic City, said: “Bringing these four brands to Multaqa AlMadinah Mall is an important step in shaping the mall as a complete destination for the people of Madinah and its visitors. By partnering with Ground Control Entertainment, we are introducing entertainment concepts that are new to the city and that cater to every member of the family, from young children to teens and adults. This addition strengthens the mall’s tenant mix and supports our long-term vision for Knowledge Economic City as a place to live, work and enjoy.”
Mohamed Attia, Founder and CEO of Ground Control Entertainment Co., said: “Madinah is one of the Kingdom’s most important cities, and we are proud to bring four of our brands here for the first time. With Ground Control, Slimooo, Angry Birds and Masha and the Three Bears under one roof, families will find something for every age, making Multaqa AlMadinah Mall a go-to destination for play and quality time together in the heart of Madinah.”
The four entertainment concepts coming to Multaqa AlMadinah Mall are;
•Ground Control goes beyond traditional entertainment to create a complete social leisure destination where play, competition, dining and connection come together under one roof. Designed for families, friends and groups, it offers a dynamic mix of bowling, arcade and interactive games, racing simulators, darts, billiards, shuffleboard, foosball, air hockey and more, complemented by social spaces and a diverse food and beverage offering. Located within prime retail and lifestyle destinations across the GCC, Ground Control delivers an energetic, engaging experience designed to bring people together and keep them coming back.
•Slimooo is an interactive, hands-on experience where children step into a colourful slime laboratory and become little slime creators. Guided through a fun, playful process, they can mix, create, customize and experiment with their own slime, choosing colours, textures and special touches to make each creation unique. The Slimooo characters bring the laboratory to life, turning the experience into a playful world of creativity, discovery and messy fun, with every child taking home a slime creation of their own.
•The Angry Birds attraction will bring the world of the furious flock to life through themed play areas, games and family-friendly activities. A beloved and globally recognized brand, Angry Birds has grown from a simple mobile game developed by Rovio Entertainment Ltd., a global mobile-first games company, into one of the world’s most successful multi-platform entertainment franchises. Beyond its games, which attract millions of players, audiences can experience the world of the furious flock through animations, location-based entertainment, consumer products and movies, including The Angry Birds Movie 3, premiering in December 2026.
•Masha and the Three Bears brings to life Animaccord’s new animated series, set to premiere in 2027. With its own story and cast of characters, the new IP follows Masha and her friends, the three Bear brothers, in a forest setting that inspires the venue’s themed play experiences. Young guests will be able to explore the Bear brothers’ house, climb and slide through multi-level soft-play structures, and take on active challenge courses. Interactive role-play, creative workshops and character experiences will give children and families the chance to play and discover the world of the series together.
The partnership forms part of KEC’s strategy to establish Multaqa AlMadinah Mall as a leading destination for shopping, dining and family entertainment. By expanding leisure options for residents and visitors, the development supports Saudi Vision 2030’s quality-of-life objectives.
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