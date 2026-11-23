BfV Targets RT Over Alleged Russian Influence Campaign
(MENAFN) Germany’s domestic intelligence service has accused Russian state-funded broadcaster RT of spreading pro-Russian messaging and attempting to influence voters, although its latest report provides no specific examples to substantiate the allegations.
The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) outlined the accusations in a newly released memo titled ‘Information Manipulation: How Foreign Powers Specifically Try to Influence Opinions’, which also alleges that the broadcaster disseminated disinformation targeting the German electorate.
The agency claims Russia has been conducting what it describes as “information manipulation” through media outlets while organizing “coordinated campaigns of influence on social media.”
However, the document does not identify concrete instances of these alleged operations. Instead, it states that the purported malicious “efforts failed to gain significant reach” and were quickly taken down by unnamed platforms.
The report also lists several activities that Berlin attributes to Moscow, including an alleged “information manipulation campaign” known as ‘MATRYOSHKA’, as well as AI-generated and digitally altered videos supposedly designed to imitate German media content.
In its assessment of RT, the BfV stated: “The broadcaster RT – which is sanctioned by the EU and funded by the Russian state – also attempted to influence the electorate in Germany by publishing German-language reports characterized by disinformation and pro-Russian narratives,”
Nevertheless, the intelligence agency did not cite a single RT publication that it considers “disinformation” or clarify how publishing German-language news constitutes interference in an election.
RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan responded sarcastically to the accusations in a social media post, sharing an excerpt from the report asserting that Russian “information manipulation plays a central role in attempts to destabilize the democratic societies of Europe.”
“Well done, team. Keep it up,” she wrote, offering no further comment.
The latest accusations come against the backdrop of longstanding tensions between Germany and Russian media organizations, particularly RT. Berlin had taken measures against the broadcaster even before the European Union introduced its bloc-wide restrictions following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
RT Deutsch previously encountered licensing obstacles, restrictions on digital platforms, banking difficulties and regulatory measures in Germany. In late 2021, the German government shut down the channel before it could begin broadcasting, a move that the broadcaster's critics described as a violation of an international broadcasting treaty.
Meanwhile, the European Union has maintained its restrictions on RT and Sputnik, alongside other Russian media outlets. According to Brussels, the measures will remain in force until the Ukraine conflict ends and Moscow stops conducting “disinformation and information manipulation actions against the EU.”
RT has strongly opposed the restrictions, rejecting the allegations and accusing the bloc of failing to produce “a single example, a single grain of evidence” demonstrating that it published false information.
Russia has also condemned the EU measures, describing them as censorship and part of a broader information campaign against the country. Moscow argues that Brussels is exploiting the Ukraine conflict to suppress opposing views and pressure journalists who question dominant Western narratives.
Founded as Russia Today in December 2005, RT has since developed into a multilingual media organization with television and digital services operating in English, Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Serbian, Chinese, Portuguese, Hindi and Russian.
Marking the broadcaster's 20th anniversary last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described RT as a “voice of truth” that Western countries have persistently sought to silence.
“The effective work disturbs those abroad who are losing their monopoly on the production and distribution of public information and are unwilling to accept that,” Lavrov said at the time.
The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) outlined the accusations in a newly released memo titled ‘Information Manipulation: How Foreign Powers Specifically Try to Influence Opinions’, which also alleges that the broadcaster disseminated disinformation targeting the German electorate.
The agency claims Russia has been conducting what it describes as “information manipulation” through media outlets while organizing “coordinated campaigns of influence on social media.”
However, the document does not identify concrete instances of these alleged operations. Instead, it states that the purported malicious “efforts failed to gain significant reach” and were quickly taken down by unnamed platforms.
The report also lists several activities that Berlin attributes to Moscow, including an alleged “information manipulation campaign” known as ‘MATRYOSHKA’, as well as AI-generated and digitally altered videos supposedly designed to imitate German media content.
In its assessment of RT, the BfV stated: “The broadcaster RT – which is sanctioned by the EU and funded by the Russian state – also attempted to influence the electorate in Germany by publishing German-language reports characterized by disinformation and pro-Russian narratives,”
Nevertheless, the intelligence agency did not cite a single RT publication that it considers “disinformation” or clarify how publishing German-language news constitutes interference in an election.
RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan responded sarcastically to the accusations in a social media post, sharing an excerpt from the report asserting that Russian “information manipulation plays a central role in attempts to destabilize the democratic societies of Europe.”
“Well done, team. Keep it up,” she wrote, offering no further comment.
The latest accusations come against the backdrop of longstanding tensions between Germany and Russian media organizations, particularly RT. Berlin had taken measures against the broadcaster even before the European Union introduced its bloc-wide restrictions following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
RT Deutsch previously encountered licensing obstacles, restrictions on digital platforms, banking difficulties and regulatory measures in Germany. In late 2021, the German government shut down the channel before it could begin broadcasting, a move that the broadcaster's critics described as a violation of an international broadcasting treaty.
Meanwhile, the European Union has maintained its restrictions on RT and Sputnik, alongside other Russian media outlets. According to Brussels, the measures will remain in force until the Ukraine conflict ends and Moscow stops conducting “disinformation and information manipulation actions against the EU.”
RT has strongly opposed the restrictions, rejecting the allegations and accusing the bloc of failing to produce “a single example, a single grain of evidence” demonstrating that it published false information.
Russia has also condemned the EU measures, describing them as censorship and part of a broader information campaign against the country. Moscow argues that Brussels is exploiting the Ukraine conflict to suppress opposing views and pressure journalists who question dominant Western narratives.
Founded as Russia Today in December 2005, RT has since developed into a multilingual media organization with television and digital services operating in English, Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Serbian, Chinese, Portuguese, Hindi and Russian.
Marking the broadcaster's 20th anniversary last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described RT as a “voice of truth” that Western countries have persistently sought to silence.
“The effective work disturbs those abroad who are losing their monopoly on the production and distribution of public information and are unwilling to accept that,” Lavrov said at the time.
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