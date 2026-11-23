Creative Lab Opens Registration for the Sixth Winter Media Camp for Participants Across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra
(MENAFN- ISHRAQ) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 23 November 2026: Creative Lab, the youth talent development arm of Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority, has opened registration for the sixth edition of its Winter Media Camp for participants aged 8 to 12. Taking place in December 2026, across three locations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region, the camp aims to nurture young talent, develop creative skills and introduce children to different areas of creative media.
The camp offers an interactive learning experience combining education with practical activities through specialised workshops in storytelling, journalism and news reporting, voice-over and dubbing, animation, comic book creation and character design.
The initiative forms part of Creative Lab’s ongoing efforts to nurture media talent from an early age, encouraging participants to explore their interests, develop their creative abilities and build confidence through hands-on learning and participation.
The camps will run for five days at each location, according to the following schedule:
•Al Ain Region: 14–18 December 2026, at Al Qattara Arts Centre
•Al Dhafra Region: 14–18 December 2026, at Baynounah Educational Complex
•Abu Dhabi city: 21–25 December 2026, at Creative Lab, Yas Creative Hub
Sessions in Al Ain Region will be delivered exclusively in Arabic, while sessions in Al Dhafra Region and Abu Dhabi city will be conducted in both Arabic and English. Daily sessions will run from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM, including a 30-minute break starting at 2:30 PM.
Registration for the Winter Media Camp is now open for young aspiring creatives via the following link
The camp offers an interactive learning experience combining education with practical activities through specialised workshops in storytelling, journalism and news reporting, voice-over and dubbing, animation, comic book creation and character design.
The initiative forms part of Creative Lab’s ongoing efforts to nurture media talent from an early age, encouraging participants to explore their interests, develop their creative abilities and build confidence through hands-on learning and participation.
The camps will run for five days at each location, according to the following schedule:
•Al Ain Region: 14–18 December 2026, at Al Qattara Arts Centre
•Al Dhafra Region: 14–18 December 2026, at Baynounah Educational Complex
•Abu Dhabi city: 21–25 December 2026, at Creative Lab, Yas Creative Hub
Sessions in Al Ain Region will be delivered exclusively in Arabic, while sessions in Al Dhafra Region and Abu Dhabi city will be conducted in both Arabic and English. Daily sessions will run from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM, including a 30-minute break starting at 2:30 PM.
Registration for the Winter Media Camp is now open for young aspiring creatives via the following link
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment