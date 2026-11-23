(MENAFN- IQS Engineering Solution Pvt. Ltd.) PUNE, Maharashtra, India — November 23, 2026 — IQS Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (ESPL), an ISO 9001:2015 and IATF-certified manufacturer and exporter of precision non-ferrous metal components, today announced a capacity expansion of its lightweight aluminium casting and multi-axis CNC machining operations in Pune. The expanded facility supports Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers across North America, Europe, and the Middle East—including the United States, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman—as electric vehicle (EV) and industrial equipment programs scale toward volume production.



Reducing vehicle mass without compromising structural stiffness or thermal dissipation remains a central engineering priority for global EV platforms. Heavy battery packs, high-voltage power electronics, and traction drive units demand enclosures, housings, brackets, and thermal management components that lower curb weight while maintaining mechanical integrity under continuous vibration and thermal cycling. By pairing near-net-shape aluminium casting with finish CNC machining in a single facility, IQS Engineering helps international buyers reduce component weight, simplify supply chain handoffs, and maintain repeatable dimensional tolerances across production batches.



To achieve consistent metallurgical quality in thin-walled and complex geometries, IQS Engineering processes high-fluidity aluminium-silicon alloys including AlSi10Mg, A356, LM6, and ADC12 in alignment with international ASTM, DIN, and EN standards. Prior to pouring, molten aluminium undergoes controlled degassing and melt-treatment procedures to limit dissolved hydrogen gas and non-metallic oxide inclusions that otherwise cause subsurface porosity, pressure weeping, or machining rejects. Mold flow and solidification planning help balance metal filling across intricate ribs, mounting bosses, and structural webs before production tooling is finalized.



Once cast, components move directly into IQS Engineering’s in-house machining lines equipped with CNC lathes, cam-operated turning centers, vertical machining centers (VMCs), multi-spindle drilling units, milling and slotting stations, and automated tapping systems. Dedicated fixtures hold thin-walled and irregular castings securely during roughing and finishing operations, achieving tight Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) across datum faces, bore diameters, sealing lands, and mounting hole patterns. Controlled machining and stress-relief practices help prevent dimensional distortion and ensure mating parts assemble cleanly on high-volume OEM lines.



"Global EV and industrial procurement teams face growing pressure to cut mass, shorten qualification cycles, and eliminate multi-vendor quality gaps," said a senior engineering spokesperson at IQS Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd. "Expanding our lightweight aluminium casting and CNC machining capacity in Pune allows us to supply international OEMs with dense, dimensionally consistent aluminium components supported by documented metallurgical and inspection records."



Quality assurance across the expanded casting line combines incoming alloy verification, in-process dimensional inspection, hardness and mechanical checks, and leak or non-destructive testing based on drawing requirements. Export batches can be supplied with EN 10204 Type 3.1 and 3.2 material test certificates alongside PPAP and inspection documentation, giving quality assurance and sourcing managers clear lot-to-lot traceability from raw ingot heat numbers to finished machined parts.



Founded in December 2000, IQS Engineering Solutions brings nearly 26 years of non-ferrous manufacturing experience to global B2B supply chains. Alongside lightweight aluminium casting and CNC machining, the company manufactures custom components in brass forging, bronze forging, copper forging, aluminium forging, and brass casting for sectors including automotive, electric mobility, electrical switch gears, electricity transmission, heating and air conditioning (HVAC-R), hydraulics and pneumatics, pipeline and valve systems, building hardware, and agricultural equipment.



Global OEM engineering, procurement, and quality teams can review technical casting specifications, alloy options, and machining capabilities at

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