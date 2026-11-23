Russia Calls In Estonia Envoy Over Border Shutdown
(MENAFN) Russia summoned Estonia’s charge d'affaires, Marek Juhtogi, on Monday to formally protest Tallinn’s decision to shut down the remaining border crossing points between the two countries.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had delivered an official diplomatic protest over the measure, which Estonia announced on Nov. 20.
Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the move as "openly confrontational," arguing that Estonia had justified the closures by citing an alleged attempted arson attack on a defense industry facility, which Tallinn blamed on Russian intelligence services.
"The unilateral closure of border crossing points violates the rights and interests of a significant number of Russian compatriots," she said.
Zakharova warned that the restrictions could trigger significant economic and social repercussions, particularly in Estonia's border regions. She also accused Tallinn of rushing into the decision without prior consultations with Moscow.
She further maintained that efforts to create a "sanitary cordon" around Russia and isolate the country would ultimately carry a heavy price for those pursuing such policies.
Moscow, she added, retained the right to take all necessary political and diplomatic steps to safeguard its national interests.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had delivered an official diplomatic protest over the measure, which Estonia announced on Nov. 20.
Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the move as "openly confrontational," arguing that Estonia had justified the closures by citing an alleged attempted arson attack on a defense industry facility, which Tallinn blamed on Russian intelligence services.
"The unilateral closure of border crossing points violates the rights and interests of a significant number of Russian compatriots," she said.
Zakharova warned that the restrictions could trigger significant economic and social repercussions, particularly in Estonia's border regions. She also accused Tallinn of rushing into the decision without prior consultations with Moscow.
She further maintained that efforts to create a "sanitary cordon" around Russia and isolate the country would ultimately carry a heavy price for those pursuing such policies.
Moscow, she added, retained the right to take all necessary political and diplomatic steps to safeguard its national interests.
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