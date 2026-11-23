Dubai Schools Games expands opportunities for young athletes across padel, archery, triathlon and golf Organized by Dubai Sports Council, the programme’s first triathlon championship attracts 236 students from 58 schools
(MENAFN- Dubai Sports Council) Dubai, UAE, November 2026: The MIDEA Dubai Schools Games has continued its 2026–27 season with championships in padel, archery, triathlon and golf, giving students across the emirate opportunities to develop their skills, represent their schools and compete at specialist sporting venues.
Held under the patronage of the Dubai Sports Council, the competitions included the programme’s first triathlon championship and a collaboration with the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 that brought the closing stages of the schools’ padel competition alongside the professional tournament.
The Padel Championship attracted 98 students from 39 schools across the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 categories. Group-stage matches took place at SIRO One Za’abeel on 7 November in collaboration with the World Padel Academy. The semi-finals and finals followed at Hamdan Sports Complex on 14 November, alongside the semi-finals of the third Dubai Premier Padel P1.
Fairgreen International School won the Under-12 title, while the International School of Creative Science took first place in the Under-14 category. Kings’ School Al Barsha secured both first and second place at Under-16 level, with Al Ittihad Private School – Jumeirah finishing third.
The collaboration reflects the Games’ approach to working with established events, academies and sporting organisations to give students access to specialist expertise and help them explore opportunities beyond school competition.
The Archery Championship brought 45 students from 21 schools to Dubai Club for People of Determination. Competitors contested recurve and compound events across four age groups, ranging from Under-11 to Under-18.
Dubai Scholars Private School earned eight podium finishes, including recurve gold medals in the Under-13 boys’, Under-13 girls’ and Under-18 girls’ categories. GEMS New Millennium School won the Under-15 boys’ recurve and Under-18 girls’ compound titles, while the American School of Dubai claimed the Under-11 and Under-15 girls’ recurve titles.
At Al Mamzar Beach, the inaugural Triathlon Championship welcomed 236 students from 58 schools. The field comprised 120 competitors in Junior Super Sprint and 116 in Super Sprint, introducing a new test of endurance and versatility to the Games.
In Junior Super Sprint, GEMS World Academy won the Under-9 boys’ title, while GEMS Wellington International School took the Under-9 and Under-12 girls’ titles. Dubai English Speaking School won the Under-12 boys’ event, and Team 2 from Dubai English Speaking School – Academic City secured the relay title.
GEMS World Academy added the Under-15 boys’ and Under-18 girls’ titles in Super Sprint. The International School of Choueifat won the Under-15 girls’ event, Apple International School claimed the Under-18 boys’ title, and The Winchester School – Jebel Ali won the relay.
The Golf Championship, held at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, attracted 60 students from 30 schools. Players competed in Primary Stableford, Secondary Stableford and Secondary Stroke Play, with additional awards recognising individual achievements on the course.
Dubai International Academy – Al Barsha won the Primary Stableford title, Swiss Scientific International School took the Secondary Stableford title, and GEMS School of Research and Innovation secured first place in Secondary Stroke Play. Jumeirah College finished second in Primary Stableford and third in Secondary Stroke Play.
William K of GEMS Jumeirah Primary School received the nearest-the-pin award at the second hole, while Brahim N of GEMS FirstPoint School won the longest-drive award at the eighth.
Through competitions held across the academic year, the MIDEA Dubai Schools Games aims to widen participation, identify emerging talent and build teamwork and sportsmanship among students, while strengthening connections between schools across the emirate. MIDEA is the Games’ title sponsor, with ESM serving as delivery partner.
Held under the patronage of the Dubai Sports Council, the competitions included the programme’s first triathlon championship and a collaboration with the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 that brought the closing stages of the schools’ padel competition alongside the professional tournament.
The Padel Championship attracted 98 students from 39 schools across the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 categories. Group-stage matches took place at SIRO One Za’abeel on 7 November in collaboration with the World Padel Academy. The semi-finals and finals followed at Hamdan Sports Complex on 14 November, alongside the semi-finals of the third Dubai Premier Padel P1.
Fairgreen International School won the Under-12 title, while the International School of Creative Science took first place in the Under-14 category. Kings’ School Al Barsha secured both first and second place at Under-16 level, with Al Ittihad Private School – Jumeirah finishing third.
The collaboration reflects the Games’ approach to working with established events, academies and sporting organisations to give students access to specialist expertise and help them explore opportunities beyond school competition.
The Archery Championship brought 45 students from 21 schools to Dubai Club for People of Determination. Competitors contested recurve and compound events across four age groups, ranging from Under-11 to Under-18.
Dubai Scholars Private School earned eight podium finishes, including recurve gold medals in the Under-13 boys’, Under-13 girls’ and Under-18 girls’ categories. GEMS New Millennium School won the Under-15 boys’ recurve and Under-18 girls’ compound titles, while the American School of Dubai claimed the Under-11 and Under-15 girls’ recurve titles.
At Al Mamzar Beach, the inaugural Triathlon Championship welcomed 236 students from 58 schools. The field comprised 120 competitors in Junior Super Sprint and 116 in Super Sprint, introducing a new test of endurance and versatility to the Games.
In Junior Super Sprint, GEMS World Academy won the Under-9 boys’ title, while GEMS Wellington International School took the Under-9 and Under-12 girls’ titles. Dubai English Speaking School won the Under-12 boys’ event, and Team 2 from Dubai English Speaking School – Academic City secured the relay title.
GEMS World Academy added the Under-15 boys’ and Under-18 girls’ titles in Super Sprint. The International School of Choueifat won the Under-15 girls’ event, Apple International School claimed the Under-18 boys’ title, and The Winchester School – Jebel Ali won the relay.
The Golf Championship, held at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, attracted 60 students from 30 schools. Players competed in Primary Stableford, Secondary Stableford and Secondary Stroke Play, with additional awards recognising individual achievements on the course.
Dubai International Academy – Al Barsha won the Primary Stableford title, Swiss Scientific International School took the Secondary Stableford title, and GEMS School of Research and Innovation secured first place in Secondary Stroke Play. Jumeirah College finished second in Primary Stableford and third in Secondary Stroke Play.
William K of GEMS Jumeirah Primary School received the nearest-the-pin award at the second hole, while Brahim N of GEMS FirstPoint School won the longest-drive award at the eighth.
Through competitions held across the academic year, the MIDEA Dubai Schools Games aims to widen participation, identify emerging talent and build teamwork and sportsmanship among students, while strengthening connections between schools across the emirate. MIDEA is the Games’ title sponsor, with ESM serving as delivery partner.
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