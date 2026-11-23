Dubai Cares and Aldar mobilize UAE volunteers to transform learning environments for 2,876 students
(MENAFN- Dubai Cares) Dubai, UAE, 23 November 2026: Dubai Cares, in partnership with Aldar, its exclusive sponsor and longstanding partner for Volunteer Emirates, mobilized 270 volunteers from across the UAE to refurbish two schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The editions took place at Hemaya School for Boys in Dubai on 7 November 2026 and Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School in Abu Dhabi on 19 November 2026, marking the third year of the Dubai Cares-Aldar partnership under Volunteer Emirates.
The two editions also coincide with International Volunteer Year 2026, reinforcing the role of volunteerism in bringing communities together and contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
At Hemaya School for Boys in Dubai, 143 volunteers, came together to create more engaging, functional and inclusive learning spaces. Volunteers assembled students’ desks and chairs, painted educational murals, and transformed the school library with bookshelves, storage cabinets, tables, chairs and other essential furnishings. Classrooms were equipped with technology accessories, while the art room received new supplies and the inclusive classroom was enhanced with learning tools for students of determination. The improvements will benefit 740 students, including 24 students of determination.
Two weeks later, 127 volunteers came together at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School in Abu Dhabi, a private charity school serving students from KG to Grade 12. Volunteers assembled desks and chairs for 18 classrooms serving Grades 10 to 12 across the boys’ and girls’ sections and painted educational murals. The kindergarten section was also enhanced with new tables, chairs and playground toys. Together, these improvements will benefit 2,136 students.
Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: “Volunteer Emirates demonstrates what can be achieved when people come together around a shared commitment to education. As we mark the third year of our partnership with Aldar, we are grateful for their continued support, and proud to see volunteers turn their time and energy into meaningful improvements to the spaces where children learn and grow. Against the backdrop of International Volunteer Year 2026, these editions remind us that every contribution of time can make a lasting difference.”
Salwa Al Maflahi, Group Executive Director of Sustainability & Community Outreach at Aldar, said: “Aldar is committed to making a positive and lasting impact on the communities in which we operate. We believe that access to quality education is fundamental to creating an inclusive society and opportunities for future generations. Our longstanding partnership with Dubai Cares reflects this commitment, bringing our people together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of students across the UAE. Through Volunteer Emirates, we are helping to create more engaging and inspiring learning environments, while strengthening the spirit of volunteerism and collective responsibility.”
Jamal Al Shaiba, Principal of Hemaya School for Boys in Dubai, said: “We extend our sincere thanks to Dubai Cares and Aldar for this initiative and their generous support. The improvements to our library, art room and classrooms will directly benefit our students and give them more engaging spaces in which to learn and grow. We look forward to welcoming our students back to a refreshed school environment.”
Dr. Abdur Rashid Bangash, at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School, said: "We are deeply grateful to Dubai Cares, Aldar for their extraordinary support. Together, you are creating a truly conducive learning environment that will bring immense joy to our students and heartfelt thanks to every volunteer who helped make it possible."
Midhat and Aaraiz Siddiqui, two sibling volunteers from Pakistan, said: “We first learned about Dubai Cares in school, and that early inspiration sparked our commitment to giving back. Having participated in various volunteering initiatives, we’ve found that contributing to a meaningful cause leaves you with a deep sense of satisfaction and contentment at the end of the day.”
Since 2024, Aldar’s partnership with Dubai Cares has supported thousands of students across the UAE through Volunteer Emirates. Through the local Back to School edition of the initiative, Aldar supported five schools and charitable organizations in 2024 and eight in 2025, providing school kits to 20,000 students with the help of 838 volunteers.
In 2025, the partnership expanded into school refurbishment, transforming the National Charity School for Girls in Dubai and Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School in Abu Dhabi. Supported by 215 volunteers, the initiative enhanced learning environments for 3,501 students, providing more than 600 desks and chairs alongside storage units, cabinets, whiteboards, notice boards, projectors, sensory learning tools, a STEM lab and educational murals.
Across 2024 and 2025, the partnership reached more than 23,500 beneficiaries with the support of 1,053 volunteers.
The partnership forms part of Aldar’s wider sustainability agenda, supporting thriving, inclusive and resilient communities across the UAE through initiatives focused on education, wellbeing and community engagement.
The two editions also coincide with International Volunteer Year 2026, reinforcing the role of volunteerism in bringing communities together and contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
At Hemaya School for Boys in Dubai, 143 volunteers, came together to create more engaging, functional and inclusive learning spaces. Volunteers assembled students’ desks and chairs, painted educational murals, and transformed the school library with bookshelves, storage cabinets, tables, chairs and other essential furnishings. Classrooms were equipped with technology accessories, while the art room received new supplies and the inclusive classroom was enhanced with learning tools for students of determination. The improvements will benefit 740 students, including 24 students of determination.
Two weeks later, 127 volunteers came together at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School in Abu Dhabi, a private charity school serving students from KG to Grade 12. Volunteers assembled desks and chairs for 18 classrooms serving Grades 10 to 12 across the boys’ and girls’ sections and painted educational murals. The kindergarten section was also enhanced with new tables, chairs and playground toys. Together, these improvements will benefit 2,136 students.
Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: “Volunteer Emirates demonstrates what can be achieved when people come together around a shared commitment to education. As we mark the third year of our partnership with Aldar, we are grateful for their continued support, and proud to see volunteers turn their time and energy into meaningful improvements to the spaces where children learn and grow. Against the backdrop of International Volunteer Year 2026, these editions remind us that every contribution of time can make a lasting difference.”
Salwa Al Maflahi, Group Executive Director of Sustainability & Community Outreach at Aldar, said: “Aldar is committed to making a positive and lasting impact on the communities in which we operate. We believe that access to quality education is fundamental to creating an inclusive society and opportunities for future generations. Our longstanding partnership with Dubai Cares reflects this commitment, bringing our people together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of students across the UAE. Through Volunteer Emirates, we are helping to create more engaging and inspiring learning environments, while strengthening the spirit of volunteerism and collective responsibility.”
Jamal Al Shaiba, Principal of Hemaya School for Boys in Dubai, said: “We extend our sincere thanks to Dubai Cares and Aldar for this initiative and their generous support. The improvements to our library, art room and classrooms will directly benefit our students and give them more engaging spaces in which to learn and grow. We look forward to welcoming our students back to a refreshed school environment.”
Dr. Abdur Rashid Bangash, at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School, said: "We are deeply grateful to Dubai Cares, Aldar for their extraordinary support. Together, you are creating a truly conducive learning environment that will bring immense joy to our students and heartfelt thanks to every volunteer who helped make it possible."
Midhat and Aaraiz Siddiqui, two sibling volunteers from Pakistan, said: “We first learned about Dubai Cares in school, and that early inspiration sparked our commitment to giving back. Having participated in various volunteering initiatives, we’ve found that contributing to a meaningful cause leaves you with a deep sense of satisfaction and contentment at the end of the day.”
Since 2024, Aldar’s partnership with Dubai Cares has supported thousands of students across the UAE through Volunteer Emirates. Through the local Back to School edition of the initiative, Aldar supported five schools and charitable organizations in 2024 and eight in 2025, providing school kits to 20,000 students with the help of 838 volunteers.
In 2025, the partnership expanded into school refurbishment, transforming the National Charity School for Girls in Dubai and Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Arab Pakistan School in Abu Dhabi. Supported by 215 volunteers, the initiative enhanced learning environments for 3,501 students, providing more than 600 desks and chairs alongside storage units, cabinets, whiteboards, notice boards, projectors, sensory learning tools, a STEM lab and educational murals.
Across 2024 and 2025, the partnership reached more than 23,500 beneficiaries with the support of 1,053 volunteers.
The partnership forms part of Aldar’s wider sustainability agenda, supporting thriving, inclusive and resilient communities across the UAE through initiatives focused on education, wellbeing and community engagement.
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