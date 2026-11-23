Attack on Syrian Security Post Injures 4 in Suwayda
(MENAFN) Four security personnel were injured Monday when outlaw groups attacked an Internal Security Forces position in southern Syria’s Suwayda province, according to a security source.
The assault targeted a security post in the village of Rima Hazem in the Suwayda countryside, the source told Alikhbariah TV.
No additional information was provided regarding the severity of the personnel’s injuries or the circumstances surrounding the attack.
The latest incident comes amid a series of similar assaults on Syrian security positions in Suwayda over recent months.
A ceasefire has remained in effect in the province since July 2025, following deadly confrontations between Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters that left hundreds of people dead and injured.
However, groups affiliated with Hikmat al-Hijri, a Druze spiritual leader, have repeatedly breached the agreement by attacking military positions. Meanwhile, the Syrian government has continued to uphold the ceasefire, facilitate evacuations and ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance.
Al-Hijri’s backing of Israeli military intervention in Syria has sparked widespread condemnation as the government works to reassert its authority and safeguard the country's territorial integrity.
Since the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Syrian authorities have been pursuing efforts to restore security and stability throughout the country.
The assault targeted a security post in the village of Rima Hazem in the Suwayda countryside, the source told Alikhbariah TV.
No additional information was provided regarding the severity of the personnel’s injuries or the circumstances surrounding the attack.
The latest incident comes amid a series of similar assaults on Syrian security positions in Suwayda over recent months.
A ceasefire has remained in effect in the province since July 2025, following deadly confrontations between Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters that left hundreds of people dead and injured.
However, groups affiliated with Hikmat al-Hijri, a Druze spiritual leader, have repeatedly breached the agreement by attacking military positions. Meanwhile, the Syrian government has continued to uphold the ceasefire, facilitate evacuations and ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance.
Al-Hijri’s backing of Israeli military intervention in Syria has sparked widespread condemnation as the government works to reassert its authority and safeguard the country's territorial integrity.
Since the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Syrian authorities have been pursuing efforts to restore security and stability throughout the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment