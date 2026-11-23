MENAFN - GetNews) A practical look at ways to find keywords in job description text and review LinkedIn Easy Apply matches with Tau.

Wilmington, Delaware - 23 November, 2026 - A posting can mention responsibilities, qualifications and preferred experience that a candidate needs to evaluate separately. Candidates looking to find keywords in job description text can use that review alongside Tau, which matches their background to LinkedIn Easy Apply openings.

Read the requirement in context

Before trying to find keywords in job description text, a candidate can separate required qualifications from preferences and descriptions of the work. A certification stated as mandatory is different from software mentioned as a useful extra. Copying both terms into a resume does not establish that the candidate has either qualification. A practical review starts with one opening and the candidate's actual experience. For each important requirement, identify an example that can be supported in an interview, or acknowledge that the experience is missing. This keeps the exercise focused on evidence rather than repetition.

Compare information rather than rankings

A candidate considering a term extractor, resume review service or application platform can test each option with the same posting. Ask what information the tool returns, which details it uses from the resume and whether the candidate can inspect proposed changes. Also check what happens after that review: does the person submit an application themselves, or does the service support that step? These questions avoid assuming that products with similar names have identical functions. Tau's guides provide context on its matching and approval process, rather than an independent ranking of other providers.

Review Tau's matching and approval process

Tau uses a CV or LinkedIn profile to build a feed of matching LinkedIn Easy Apply openings. Manual approval is the default on every plan, so the candidate can read a match before deciding to submit. Applications are sent through the candidate's own LinkedIn account. Pro, Max and the five-day trial also offer score-based Autopilot, which approves matches at or above the user's chosen minimum score, subject to the selected plan's daily limit. Tailored resumes use facts supplied by the candidate and are available on Pro, Max and during the trial. Hiring-manager outreach drafts are reserved for Max.

Check the final materials before applying

The last step is to read the application materials as a person who may need to explain every sentence later. Confirm that job titles, tools and qualifications describe real experience. A candidate who has learned how to find keywords in job description text can then decide which terms are relevant to their own history without claiming skills they do not have. Starter costs $49 a month, Pro $99 and Max $199. Candidates can review the current plans or use the five-day trial to examine the workflow. No plan guarantees an interview or an offer.

About Tau

Tau is a job-search autopilot for US-based white-collar and tech job seekers. It builds a feed of matching LinkedIn Easy Apply openings from a CV or LinkedIn profile. Approved applications are submitted through the candidate's own LinkedIn account. Resume tailoring is available on Pro, Max and during the five-day trial.