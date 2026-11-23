Abhay Singh and Akanksha Salunkhe crowned champions at 82nd National Squash Championship in Mumbai
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, November 23, 2026: Abhay Singh and Akanksha Salunkhe were crowned men's and women's champions at the 82nd National Squash Championship, which concluded at Otters Club, Mumbai, on Sunday. The week-long championship, held from November 16 to 22, 2026, brought together over 350 players from 24 states across the Men's, Women's and Pro Coach categories, competing for a total prize purse of ₹9.6 lakh. The championship was organised by HCL Group, in collaboration with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI).
In the men's final, top seed and Asian Games individual silver medalist Abhay Singh of Tamil Nadu, ranked 26 in the world, defeated second seed Veer Chotrani 11-6, 11-4, 11-9 to secure his third senior National title. The win came in Abhay's fifth successive National final, while Mumbai's Chotrani, playing on home turf, was contesting his first senior National final.
The women's title went to Akanksha Salunkhe, who came through as a qualifier to win her maiden senior National crown with an 11-6, 11-4, 11-4 victory over Tamil Nadu's Shameena Riaz (5/8 seed). The two-time National Games winner from Goa, who recently returned from injury, was playing her third consecutive National final. Shameena, in her first senior National final, had earlier knocked out top seed Rathika Seelan in the semifinals.
In the Pro Coach category, Atul Kumar Yadav (5/8 seed) emerged champion after overcoming Abhishek 11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 11-0 in the final.
Nikhil Soni, Head of Brand & Marketing, HCL Group said, "Congratulations to Abhay, Akanksha and Atul, and to every player who competed at Otters Club this week. Abhay's consistency in reaching a fifth straight final, and Akanksha's journey from the qualifying rounds to a maiden title after returning from injury, show both the quality at the top of Indian squash and the depth of talent coming through. With over 350 players from 24 states taking part, the 82nd edition reflects the growing reach of the sport across the country. Through HCLSports, we remain committed to strengthening every part of the ecosystem, from players and coaches to referees."
The championship was conducted under the latest World Squash Federation (WSF) rules and remains an important fixture in India's domestic squash calendar, bringing together established professionals and emerging players on a common platform. HCLSports' association with SRFI works towards building a sustainable sporting ecosystem by supporting players, coaches and referees.
Final Results
Men's: Abhay Singh [1] bt Veer Chotrani [2] 11-6, 11-4, 11-9
Women's: Akanksha Salunkhe [Q] bt Shameena Riaz [5/8] 11-6, 11-4, 11-4
Pro Coach: Atul Kumar Yadav [5/8] bt Abhishek 11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 11-0
About HCL Group:
Founded in 1976 as one of India’s original technology start-ups, HCL Group has grown into a global conglomerate with businesses and institutions across technology, software, healthcare, education, semiconductors, nature, arts and culture. HCL builds institutions with an entrepreneurial mindset - choosing areas that matter and staying committed long enough for impact to compound. HCL Group represents over US$40 billion in enterprise value, with 230,000 people operating across 60 countries.
For further information, visit -
Follow HCL Group on
In the men's final, top seed and Asian Games individual silver medalist Abhay Singh of Tamil Nadu, ranked 26 in the world, defeated second seed Veer Chotrani 11-6, 11-4, 11-9 to secure his third senior National title. The win came in Abhay's fifth successive National final, while Mumbai's Chotrani, playing on home turf, was contesting his first senior National final.
The women's title went to Akanksha Salunkhe, who came through as a qualifier to win her maiden senior National crown with an 11-6, 11-4, 11-4 victory over Tamil Nadu's Shameena Riaz (5/8 seed). The two-time National Games winner from Goa, who recently returned from injury, was playing her third consecutive National final. Shameena, in her first senior National final, had earlier knocked out top seed Rathika Seelan in the semifinals.
In the Pro Coach category, Atul Kumar Yadav (5/8 seed) emerged champion after overcoming Abhishek 11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 11-0 in the final.
Nikhil Soni, Head of Brand & Marketing, HCL Group said, "Congratulations to Abhay, Akanksha and Atul, and to every player who competed at Otters Club this week. Abhay's consistency in reaching a fifth straight final, and Akanksha's journey from the qualifying rounds to a maiden title after returning from injury, show both the quality at the top of Indian squash and the depth of talent coming through. With over 350 players from 24 states taking part, the 82nd edition reflects the growing reach of the sport across the country. Through HCLSports, we remain committed to strengthening every part of the ecosystem, from players and coaches to referees."
The championship was conducted under the latest World Squash Federation (WSF) rules and remains an important fixture in India's domestic squash calendar, bringing together established professionals and emerging players on a common platform. HCLSports' association with SRFI works towards building a sustainable sporting ecosystem by supporting players, coaches and referees.
Final Results
Men's: Abhay Singh [1] bt Veer Chotrani [2] 11-6, 11-4, 11-9
Women's: Akanksha Salunkhe [Q] bt Shameena Riaz [5/8] 11-6, 11-4, 11-4
Pro Coach: Atul Kumar Yadav [5/8] bt Abhishek 11-7, 11-7, 4-11, 11-0
About HCL Group:
Founded in 1976 as one of India’s original technology start-ups, HCL Group has grown into a global conglomerate with businesses and institutions across technology, software, healthcare, education, semiconductors, nature, arts and culture. HCL builds institutions with an entrepreneurial mindset - choosing areas that matter and staying committed long enough for impact to compound. HCL Group represents over US$40 billion in enterprise value, with 230,000 people operating across 60 countries.
For further information, visit -
Follow HCL Group on
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