Reclaiming Quality of Life After Vesicovaginal Fistula: Manipal Hospital Dhakuria Highlights the Possibility of Treatment Through Minimally Invasive Surgery
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Kolkata, 23rd November 2026: In 2010, following a hysterectomy, Mrs. Gita Pal (name changed) developed Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF), an abnormal connection between the urinary bladder and the vagina that causes involuntary and continuous leakage of urine through the vagina. While VVF is a treatable condition, it can have a significant impact on a woman's physical health, emotional well-being and quality of life, particularly when diagnosis and treatment are delayed.
With limited awareness about the condition and its available treatment options, her family initially struggled to understand the complications and the way forward. In 2011, she underwent corrective surgery in Kolkata. However, the repair was unsuccessful, and the fistula recurred within 15–20 days. Hoping for a lasting solution, she travelled to Chennai in 2013 for another corrective procedure at a reputed corporate hospital. Unfortunately, the fistula recurred within a week of the second surgery as well. Though the first two procedures, including the initial hysterectomy, had been performed through open abdominal surgery, the second attempt of corrective operation was done by Robotic surgery.
Although she continued managing her household responsibilities with determination, the persistent urinary leakage gradually took a considerable physical and emotional toll and destroyed her conjugal life totally. Recurrent infections further complicated her condition, requiring repeated courses of antibiotics. Following two unsuccessful attempts at corrective surgery, she gradually lost confidence in undergoing further major operation and eventually chose to live with the condition.
However, living with persistent urinary leakage and recurring infections continued to affect her everyday life. She was eventually brought for another specialist consultation, where the possibility of surgical intervention was explored.
Given her history of recurrent VVF and previous two unsuccessful repairs, a detailed evaluation was undertaken to determine the most appropriate treatment approach. Before surgery, she underwent a comprehensive pre-operative assessment, including a CT scan, cystoscopy and relevant blood investigations to understand the fistula's anatomy and plan the procedure.
Following the evaluation, the medical team performed a laparoscopic repair of the fistula, a minimally invasive surgical technique that uses specialised instruments and a camera inserted through small abdominal incisions to access and repair the affected area.
Considering the complexity of her case, the approach was selected after evaluating her previous surgical history and the condition of the affected tissues. She remained hospitalised for approximately eight days for post-operative monitoring and recovery.
Dr. Bastab Ghosh, lead Consultant Urologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, said, “Vesicovaginal Fistula is a condition that can deeply affect a woman's physical comfort, dignity and emotional well-being. Continuous urinary leakage and recurrent infections can make everyday activities challenging, often leading to social discomfort, psychological distress and disruption of sexual life. Treating recurrent VVF can be particularly complex, especially in patients who have undergone multiple unsuccessful surgeries, as previous interventions result in tissue scarring and significant change in the normal anatomy. In this case, after carefully evaluating the patient's medical and surgical history, we opted for laparoscopic repair. This minimally invasive approach enabled us to access and repair the fistula through small incisions. The successful outcome, with the patient regaining normal urinary function, is encouraging. It is important for women experiencing persistent urinary leakage following gynaecological surgery to seek timely medical attention. VVF is a curable medical condition, and appropriate evaluation by a specialist can help determine the most suitable course of treatment.”
At the one-month follow-up, Mrs. Pal has shown encouraging recovery. The urinary leakage has completely stopped, and she has regained normal urinary function. Relieved by the outcome after years of living with the condition, she and her family are delighted with her progress. She has now returned to her everyday routine.
The case highlights an important aspect of women's urological health: persistent urinary leakage following gynaecological surgery should not be dismissed or accepted as an unavoidable complication. Vesicovaginal Fistula can be diagnosed and treated, with the choice of intervention depending on the fistula's location, size, complexity and the patient's medical and surgical history. The standard treatment for VVF, including those with recurrent fistulas, is surgical repair and majority of the times, minimally invasive technique like laparoscopic repair can be considered.
Greater awareness, timely specialist consultation and access to appropriate surgical expertise can play an important role in helping women overcome this agonising condition and regain their quality of life.
With limited awareness about the condition and its available treatment options, her family initially struggled to understand the complications and the way forward. In 2011, she underwent corrective surgery in Kolkata. However, the repair was unsuccessful, and the fistula recurred within 15–20 days. Hoping for a lasting solution, she travelled to Chennai in 2013 for another corrective procedure at a reputed corporate hospital. Unfortunately, the fistula recurred within a week of the second surgery as well. Though the first two procedures, including the initial hysterectomy, had been performed through open abdominal surgery, the second attempt of corrective operation was done by Robotic surgery.
Although she continued managing her household responsibilities with determination, the persistent urinary leakage gradually took a considerable physical and emotional toll and destroyed her conjugal life totally. Recurrent infections further complicated her condition, requiring repeated courses of antibiotics. Following two unsuccessful attempts at corrective surgery, she gradually lost confidence in undergoing further major operation and eventually chose to live with the condition.
However, living with persistent urinary leakage and recurring infections continued to affect her everyday life. She was eventually brought for another specialist consultation, where the possibility of surgical intervention was explored.
Given her history of recurrent VVF and previous two unsuccessful repairs, a detailed evaluation was undertaken to determine the most appropriate treatment approach. Before surgery, she underwent a comprehensive pre-operative assessment, including a CT scan, cystoscopy and relevant blood investigations to understand the fistula's anatomy and plan the procedure.
Following the evaluation, the medical team performed a laparoscopic repair of the fistula, a minimally invasive surgical technique that uses specialised instruments and a camera inserted through small abdominal incisions to access and repair the affected area.
Considering the complexity of her case, the approach was selected after evaluating her previous surgical history and the condition of the affected tissues. She remained hospitalised for approximately eight days for post-operative monitoring and recovery.
Dr. Bastab Ghosh, lead Consultant Urologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, said, “Vesicovaginal Fistula is a condition that can deeply affect a woman's physical comfort, dignity and emotional well-being. Continuous urinary leakage and recurrent infections can make everyday activities challenging, often leading to social discomfort, psychological distress and disruption of sexual life. Treating recurrent VVF can be particularly complex, especially in patients who have undergone multiple unsuccessful surgeries, as previous interventions result in tissue scarring and significant change in the normal anatomy. In this case, after carefully evaluating the patient's medical and surgical history, we opted for laparoscopic repair. This minimally invasive approach enabled us to access and repair the fistula through small incisions. The successful outcome, with the patient regaining normal urinary function, is encouraging. It is important for women experiencing persistent urinary leakage following gynaecological surgery to seek timely medical attention. VVF is a curable medical condition, and appropriate evaluation by a specialist can help determine the most suitable course of treatment.”
At the one-month follow-up, Mrs. Pal has shown encouraging recovery. The urinary leakage has completely stopped, and she has regained normal urinary function. Relieved by the outcome after years of living with the condition, she and her family are delighted with her progress. She has now returned to her everyday routine.
The case highlights an important aspect of women's urological health: persistent urinary leakage following gynaecological surgery should not be dismissed or accepted as an unavoidable complication. Vesicovaginal Fistula can be diagnosed and treated, with the choice of intervention depending on the fistula's location, size, complexity and the patient's medical and surgical history. The standard treatment for VVF, including those with recurrent fistulas, is surgical repair and majority of the times, minimally invasive technique like laparoscopic repair can be considered.
Greater awareness, timely specialist consultation and access to appropriate surgical expertise can play an important role in helping women overcome this agonising condition and regain their quality of life.
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