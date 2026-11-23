Vikas Kumbh 2026 To Bring India's Development Story To Centre Stage At Bharat Mandapam On December 10, 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23 November 2026: Development Leaders' Alliance (DLA) will organise Vikas Kumbh 2026: Road to 2047 on 10 December 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Conceived as a national platform for dialogue and collaboration, the initiative aims to strengthen collective efforts towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, creators and young leaders.
The event will reflect upon India's developmental transformation over the past twelve years while identifying opportunities for inclusive growth, economic self-reliance, technological advancement, sustainability and global leadership.
A major highlight will be the launch of The Age of Bharat, a comprehensive twelve-volume publication by Development Leaders' Alliance, led by Sankalp Shukla and K. Raghav Bhandari. Documenting over 500 government schemes, programmes and initiatives across twelve critical sectors, the series presents India's progress in social welfare, women-led development, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, economic empowerment, national security, heritage, sustainability and international engagement.
Speaking about the initiative, Sankalp Shukla, Founder, Development Leaders' Alliance, said:“Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the past twelve years. From empowering the most vulnerable sections of society to strengthening national infrastructure, economic capabilities, technological innovation and India's global standing, this period has laid a strong foundation for a developed Bharat.
Vikas Kumbh is our endeavour to build upon these achievements and reinforce the collective responsibility towards Viksit Bharat 2047. We believe that India's development must be inclusive, participatory and driven by the combined strength of government, industry, institutions and youth.
Through this platform, we aspire to translate meaningful dialogue into partnerships and action, contributing towards a self-reliant, prosperous and globally respected Bharat.”
K. Raghav Bhandari, Trustee, Development Leaders' Alliance, and a key leader of The Age of Bharat publication initiative, stated:“The scale of India's development over the past twelve years deserves to be documented with the same seriousness with which it has been pursued. Behind every major initiative lies a larger story of institutional effort, policy innovation and the gradual expansion of opportunities for ordinary citizens.
With The Age of Bharat, we have undertaken the task of bringing these developments together across twelve volumes and more than 500 government schemes, programmes and initiatives. We hope this publication will serve not only as a record of an important period in India's history, but also as a valuable reference for those seeking to understand the policies and decisions that have shaped the country's progress.”
Emphasising the role of young Indians, Abhishek Bharadwaj, Co-Convenor, Vikas Kumbh 2026, said:“For young Indians, 2047 is not a distant milestone. It is the India in which they will build their careers, raise their families and assume responsibility for the country's future. Their participation in shaping that future must therefore begin today.
Vikas Kumbh seeks to give young people a place in conversations that are often conducted on their behalf. We want their ideas, aspirations and entrepreneurial spirit to find meaningful expression alongside the experience of policymakers, institutions and industry leaders. The next chapter of India's development must be one in which its youth are active participants, not merely beneficiaries.”
National Summit: Road to 2047
The summit will feature three thematic discussions focusing on Social Development and Inclusive Nation-Building, Economic Transformation and Self-Reliance, and Shaping the Century, covering social welfare, economic growth, emerging technologies, youth empowerment, national security and sustainability.
A dedicated Global Impact Roundtable will examine India's growing international influence, strategic partnerships and contribution to global development.
Creators Economy Forum
Running parallel to the summit, the Creators Economy Forum will bring together leading digital creators, industry representatives and entrepreneurs to discuss India's creative economy, emerging opportunities and global potential. The forum will also feature the proposed launch of the FIII initiative.
Gala Evening and Awards
The programme will conclude with a Gala Evening and Awards Ceremony, recognising outstanding contributions to India's development journey across sectors while bringing together distinguished leaders and stakeholders for networking and collaboration.
Expected Outcomes
Vikas Kumbh 2026 seeks to generate actionable recommendations, facilitate institutional partnerships and strengthen youth participation in nation-building. The Age of Bharat will serve as a consolidated knowledge resource, while the summit's deliberations will identify priorities for inclusive prosperity, innovation, sustainability and India's expanding global engagement.
About Development Leaders' Alliance
Development Leaders' Alliance (DLA) is a youth-led, action-oriented think tank founded by Sankalp Shukla in 2022. It works towards nation-building through research, policy dialogue, leadership development and collaborative initiatives across heritage and spiritual tourism, emerging technologies, sustainability and public policy.
The event will reflect upon India's developmental transformation over the past twelve years while identifying opportunities for inclusive growth, economic self-reliance, technological advancement, sustainability and global leadership.
A major highlight will be the launch of The Age of Bharat, a comprehensive twelve-volume publication by Development Leaders' Alliance, led by Sankalp Shukla and K. Raghav Bhandari. Documenting over 500 government schemes, programmes and initiatives across twelve critical sectors, the series presents India's progress in social welfare, women-led development, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, economic empowerment, national security, heritage, sustainability and international engagement.
Speaking about the initiative, Sankalp Shukla, Founder, Development Leaders' Alliance, said:“Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a remarkable transformation over the past twelve years. From empowering the most vulnerable sections of society to strengthening national infrastructure, economic capabilities, technological innovation and India's global standing, this period has laid a strong foundation for a developed Bharat.
Vikas Kumbh is our endeavour to build upon these achievements and reinforce the collective responsibility towards Viksit Bharat 2047. We believe that India's development must be inclusive, participatory and driven by the combined strength of government, industry, institutions and youth.
Through this platform, we aspire to translate meaningful dialogue into partnerships and action, contributing towards a self-reliant, prosperous and globally respected Bharat.”
K. Raghav Bhandari, Trustee, Development Leaders' Alliance, and a key leader of The Age of Bharat publication initiative, stated:“The scale of India's development over the past twelve years deserves to be documented with the same seriousness with which it has been pursued. Behind every major initiative lies a larger story of institutional effort, policy innovation and the gradual expansion of opportunities for ordinary citizens.
With The Age of Bharat, we have undertaken the task of bringing these developments together across twelve volumes and more than 500 government schemes, programmes and initiatives. We hope this publication will serve not only as a record of an important period in India's history, but also as a valuable reference for those seeking to understand the policies and decisions that have shaped the country's progress.”
Emphasising the role of young Indians, Abhishek Bharadwaj, Co-Convenor, Vikas Kumbh 2026, said:“For young Indians, 2047 is not a distant milestone. It is the India in which they will build their careers, raise their families and assume responsibility for the country's future. Their participation in shaping that future must therefore begin today.
Vikas Kumbh seeks to give young people a place in conversations that are often conducted on their behalf. We want their ideas, aspirations and entrepreneurial spirit to find meaningful expression alongside the experience of policymakers, institutions and industry leaders. The next chapter of India's development must be one in which its youth are active participants, not merely beneficiaries.”
National Summit: Road to 2047
The summit will feature three thematic discussions focusing on Social Development and Inclusive Nation-Building, Economic Transformation and Self-Reliance, and Shaping the Century, covering social welfare, economic growth, emerging technologies, youth empowerment, national security and sustainability.
A dedicated Global Impact Roundtable will examine India's growing international influence, strategic partnerships and contribution to global development.
Creators Economy Forum
Running parallel to the summit, the Creators Economy Forum will bring together leading digital creators, industry representatives and entrepreneurs to discuss India's creative economy, emerging opportunities and global potential. The forum will also feature the proposed launch of the FIII initiative.
Gala Evening and Awards
The programme will conclude with a Gala Evening and Awards Ceremony, recognising outstanding contributions to India's development journey across sectors while bringing together distinguished leaders and stakeholders for networking and collaboration.
Expected Outcomes
Vikas Kumbh 2026 seeks to generate actionable recommendations, facilitate institutional partnerships and strengthen youth participation in nation-building. The Age of Bharat will serve as a consolidated knowledge resource, while the summit's deliberations will identify priorities for inclusive prosperity, innovation, sustainability and India's expanding global engagement.
About Development Leaders' Alliance
Development Leaders' Alliance (DLA) is a youth-led, action-oriented think tank founded by Sankalp Shukla in 2022. It works towards nation-building through research, policy dialogue, leadership development and collaborative initiatives across heritage and spiritual tourism, emerging technologies, sustainability and public policy.
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