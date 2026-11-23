Corine de Farme Brings Gentle Comfort to the UAE’s Cooler Months
(MENAFN- catch comms) Dubai, UAE – November 2026 – As the weather cools and the air turns drier, routines slow down, skin asks for a little more comfort, and the products we reach for every day start to matter even more. This season, French pharmacy favourite Corine de Farme is here with an edit of everyday essentials that put gentleness first. From a baby’s bedtime lotion to a long evening soak, each product is rooted in over 55 years of clean, natural formulation and the quiet confidence of a brand born in a pharmacy.
For the little ones, cooler months call for softer care. The new Baby Lotion Natural Origin 500ml is a bedtime essential for parents who want to keep things simple. A gentle moisturising lotion designed for baby’s delicate skin, it helps maintain hydration and keeps skin soft and supple, with a lightweight texture that makes it ideal for everyday use.
As cooler weather brings families back outdoors, the Baby Fresh & Natural Wipes 70’s are the effortless refresh every parent reaches for. Enriched with soothing Calendula extract and formulated with 97% ingredients of natural origin, they gently cleanse and hydrate sensitive skin. Hypoallergenic and tested under paediatric control, they are suitable for the face, hands and nappy area, leaving skin soft and delicately fragranced.
Shower time deserves comfort too. The Milk and Honey Shower Gel Essential 750ml gently cleanses while helping to moisturise and soften the skin. Formulated with 96% ingredients of natural origin and just 13 carefully selected ingredients, it is suitable for everyday use, including on sensitive skin. For mornings that need a lift, the Invigorating Shower Gel Aloe Vera 750ml is infused with Aloe Vera extract to help maintain hydration and softness. Formulated with 91% ingredients of plant origin and dermatologically tested, it leaves skin feeling refreshed, toned and delicately fragranced.
And for evenings that call for a slower pace, the Mango Bath Sea Salt 1.3kg adds a tropical touch to the bath routine. Its fruity mango fragrance creates a relaxing, refreshing bathing experience that leaves you feeling revitalised.
Self-care also includes the everyday. The Intimate Care Gel Fresh Aloe Vera 250ml, enriched with Aloe Vera and vegetable glycerin, gently cleanses and moisturises while providing a refreshing feeling. Its mild formula is designed to respect the natural pH balance of the intimate area, leaving you feeling fresh and comfortable.
Whether you are settling into bedtime routines with a little one, treating yourself to a longer soak, or simply reaching for everyday care that feels as good as it works, Corine de Farme is the edit your cooler months have been waiting for. The collection is available at Carrefour, Union Coop, LuLu Hypermarket, Nesto Hypermarket and Spinneys, and online via Glam Beauté UAE.
For the little ones, cooler months call for softer care. The new Baby Lotion Natural Origin 500ml is a bedtime essential for parents who want to keep things simple. A gentle moisturising lotion designed for baby’s delicate skin, it helps maintain hydration and keeps skin soft and supple, with a lightweight texture that makes it ideal for everyday use.
As cooler weather brings families back outdoors, the Baby Fresh & Natural Wipes 70’s are the effortless refresh every parent reaches for. Enriched with soothing Calendula extract and formulated with 97% ingredients of natural origin, they gently cleanse and hydrate sensitive skin. Hypoallergenic and tested under paediatric control, they are suitable for the face, hands and nappy area, leaving skin soft and delicately fragranced.
Shower time deserves comfort too. The Milk and Honey Shower Gel Essential 750ml gently cleanses while helping to moisturise and soften the skin. Formulated with 96% ingredients of natural origin and just 13 carefully selected ingredients, it is suitable for everyday use, including on sensitive skin. For mornings that need a lift, the Invigorating Shower Gel Aloe Vera 750ml is infused with Aloe Vera extract to help maintain hydration and softness. Formulated with 91% ingredients of plant origin and dermatologically tested, it leaves skin feeling refreshed, toned and delicately fragranced.
And for evenings that call for a slower pace, the Mango Bath Sea Salt 1.3kg adds a tropical touch to the bath routine. Its fruity mango fragrance creates a relaxing, refreshing bathing experience that leaves you feeling revitalised.
Self-care also includes the everyday. The Intimate Care Gel Fresh Aloe Vera 250ml, enriched with Aloe Vera and vegetable glycerin, gently cleanses and moisturises while providing a refreshing feeling. Its mild formula is designed to respect the natural pH balance of the intimate area, leaving you feeling fresh and comfortable.
Whether you are settling into bedtime routines with a little one, treating yourself to a longer soak, or simply reaching for everyday care that feels as good as it works, Corine de Farme is the edit your cooler months have been waiting for. The collection is available at Carrefour, Union Coop, LuLu Hypermarket, Nesto Hypermarket and Spinneys, and online via Glam Beauté UAE.
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