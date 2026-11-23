France Demands Arrests After Israeli Settler Attacks in West Bank
(MENAFN) France on Monday denounced what it called “very serious attacks” by “violent settlers” on several Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, and pressed Israeli authorities to detain those responsible and put them before a court, broadcaster FranceInfo reported.
“France reiterates its condemnation of the settlement policy,” the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The ministry further urged Israeli authorities to “arrest the perpetrators of these acts of terror and bring them to justice.”
The statement came after reports of assaults on four Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank overnight Nov. 21-22, during which vehicles and other property were torched and vandalized.
Israeli police have opened an investigation into the incidents.
“France reiterates its condemnation of the settlement policy,” the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The ministry further urged Israeli authorities to “arrest the perpetrators of these acts of terror and bring them to justice.”
The statement came after reports of assaults on four Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank overnight Nov. 21-22, during which vehicles and other property were torched and vandalized.
Israeli police have opened an investigation into the incidents.
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