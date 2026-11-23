MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a law firm representing stockholders in corporate and securities litigation, is investigating the proposed acquisition of ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) by Thrive Holdings for $10.00 per share in cash.

To get in touch with the firm, please visit:

MORE INFORMATION

The merger, announced October 29, 2026, values ADT at approximately $15.3 billion, including debt. Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, previously a major ADT stockholder, have provided the financing commitments for the acquisition.

Julie & Holleman is examining potential conflicts arising from Apollo's longstanding relationship with ADT, its role in the proposed transaction, and its influence over ADT's management. ADT's preliminary merger proxy describes Apollo's involvement in introducing Thrive to ADT, as well as negotiations led by ADT Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim DeVries.

The firm is also reviewing whether the board adequately evaluated ADT's standalone prospects and potential alternatives before agreeing to the $10.00 price, which appears to fall at the extreme bottom end of potential valuation ranges.

ADT stockholders interested in discussing the transaction may contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or..., or visit . Consultations are confidential, free, and without obligation.

ABOUT THE FIRM

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have secured hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit . This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

