MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), a pioneer in space, defense tech, and life sciences products, has secured $6.2 million in orders for its laser blood-test cartridges and optical reader subsystems. Engineered for quick and ultra-precise critical care in every hospital and clinic worldwide, these products address a nearly $26 billion market that is projected to reach $40 billion by 2032.

Syntec's new cartridges are used, discarded, and replaced every 28 days across several life-threatening, high-acuity environments. This creates a steady, recurring, and consumable demand.

This one-minute blood test hardware is made for ICUs, Neonatal ICUs, operating rooms, and emergency departments-where survival depends on speed.

Syntec-enabled testing helps clinicians act before the following wide range of life-threatening emergencies escalate:

Oxygen complication & toxicity: Prevent severe tissue damage from anemia or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Cardiac instability: Detect dangerous heart rhythm disturbances by measuring electrolytes.

Blood sugar crisis: Catch and prevent severe low or high blood sugar issues.

Airway & breathing problems: Detect respiratory distress early.

The order brings the total life sciences backlog for production plan to nearly $90 million, including early detection of disease, surgical illumination and visualization, surgical robot connectivity, and DNA sequencing.

"Our established life sciences products diversify revenue and help clinicians save lives as we scale across many high-growth markets," said Dean Rudy, CFO of Syntec Optics. "During the pandemic, our bedside subsystems and cartridges delivered critical, hands-free respiratory metrics when minutes mattered most."

Syntec's ongoing momentum directly aligns with the rapidly expanding global need for detection, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

About Syntec Optics

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTX) is one of the nation's largest bespoke makers of high-precision optics. It pushes the limits of light-based technologies to connect and protect the world. Syntec supports critical missions ranging from low-Earth-orbit satellites to advanced next-gen connected-battlefield defense platforms, moon rocket actuators, AI data centers, and life sciences. As light-enabled technologies continue to account for a significant portion of global economic output-representing nearly $20 trillion of the $111 trillion in total worldwide production as of 2024-Syntec Optics remains positioned at the forefront of the modern optical revolution.

For more information, visit syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics' patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics' estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics' failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics' customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in prior SEC filings. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

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SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)