MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent Testers and Editors Name Clearlight Best in Class, as Pro Athletes, Celebrities, Leading Hotels, Real Estate Innovators, Wellness Partners and Consumers Make Clearlight Their Choice Heading into The Global Brand's 30th Anniversary

Berkeley, California, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearlight®, The Original Red Light Infrared SaunaTM and global pioneer of infrared sauna technology and integrated wellness solutions, is closing 2026 with top honors from some of the most trusted names in product testing and coverage. Clearlight is also the wellness choice of more than 85,000 customers, 200 pro-athletes and teams, over 200 doctors & wellness experts, and 2,500+ wellness and recovery locations nationwide. As more people bring recovery and longevity into their homes, editors and testers keep recommending Clearlight across its full wellness line.

The recognition comes as home wellness moves from an add-on amenity to a priority. According to McKinsey's Future of Wellness 2027 report(1), two in three U.S. consumers say they prioritize wellness more than they did a year ago, and up to three-quarters of those using recovery offerings like saunas plan to keep using them or use them more next year. The Global Wellness Institute reports that the wellness real estate market reached $876 billion in 2025 and is forecast to hit $1.8 trillion by 2030 (2).

“When we started Clearlight nearly 30 years ago, most people had never heard of an infrared sauna, and those who had saw it as a luxury," said Andy Kaps, Clearlight co-founder and president.“Today, recovery sits at the heart of how we live, in our homes, at hotels, where we work, in pro locker rooms, everywhere. What has never changed is our belief that wellness works best when proven modalities like heat, light, and cold therapy are stacked and integrated. When independent testers recognize that across our entire wellness line, and when athletes, hotels, partners, celebrities, and families choose Clearlight for their own recovery, this is the strongest proof we could ask for."

Top Rated by Top Media



Good Housekeeping: Stefani Sassos, Director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Nutrition & Fitness Lab, tested the SanctuaryTM Outdoor 2 with CORE Tower red light therapy for eight weeks and called Clearlight "a game changer." Good Housekeeping also included the Premier IS-2 in its roundup of the best muscle recovery gear.

TODAY.com: The award-winning PERSONAL Red Light Therapy Tower was named Best Red Light Therapy Device and an "Editor-Approved" pick.

Everyday Health: The SanctuaryTM 1 Infrared Sauna was named Best Luxury Sauna in "The 9 Best Home Saunas for Post-Exercise Recovery and Less Stress." Its tester went from sauna skeptic to using it at least five times a week.

Better Homes & Gardens: The SanctuaryTM 5 Infrared Sauna was named Best Overall Sauna among “The 10 Best Home Saunas of 2026, Tested by BHG”

CNET: The PERSONAL Red Light Therapy Tower was also named Best Red Light Therapy Panel twice this year and appeared in CNET's“Best Wellness Gifts” for the third year in a row.

Men's Journal: Editors recommended the Clearlight® Plunge for smarter cold-plunge timing. Visit the Clearlight Media Center for more!

Recover Like a ProTM

More than 200 professional athletes and trainers choose Clearlight because they trust Clearlight's high standards and top quality. Professional athletes have teams of trainers who know that stacking healing modalities leads to faster recovery and optimal performance, and Clearlight's mission is to make recovering like a pro accessible to everyone.

Clearlight's Sauna Stars roster includes three-time World Series champion and Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, whose team currently leads the NFC West. Sports commentator Erin Andrews, tennis star Sabine Lisicki, Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, and others use Clearlight's infrared saunas, award-winning red light therapy towers, and other wellness products as part of their recovery essentials.

Clearlight also resides in well-known homes, as part of the daily rituals of some of the most recognizable names in wellness, media, and business. Academy Award-winning actress, author, and founder of goop, Gwyneth Paltrow, is a longtime Clearlight user and has made her infrared sauna a cornerstone of her wellness routine. Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of“Today with Jenna & Sheinelle,” has partnered with Clearlight to bring a Clearlight Sauna Wellness Suite into her home. Equinox Group Executive Chairman Harvey Spevak recently told The Wall Street Journal's Buy Side that his Clearlight Sanctuary 2 is where he makes time to think. Martha Soffer, founder of Surya (the recognized leader of modern Ayurveda), told goop that her Clearlight is part of her morning routine.

Clearlight Wellness Suites are in some of the world's most celebrated hotels, including Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt Regency, InterContinental, Sofitel, Crown Perth, Coeur d'Alene Resort & Spa, Six Senses, Fairmont, SOHO Pool Club, Hotel ZaZa and many more.

Clearlight was also the first company to offer and earn certification for our custom red light infrared saunas. All custom saunas are: Eco Certified, ETL and ETL-C Safety Certified, and CE Safety Certified/EU. Led by Sam Kelete, the Clearlight custom team designs for hotels, private residences, A-listers, pro sports team facilities, and more. Projects range from private home sanctuaries to pro-level recovery rooms and elevated spa retreats.

This month, Clearlight also announced a strategic partnership with Pacaso, the leading real estate co-ownership company for second homes, debuting the first Clearlight Sauna Wellness Suite at a Pacaso residence in La Jolla, California. Clearlight also works with more than 2,500 wellness partners, including Degree Wellness, SweatHouz, Palm Beach Tan, and Perspire Sauna Studios, bringing infrared sauna and red light therapy to more people in more places. Explore the map to find a Clearlight location near you.

To see Clearlight's full range of wellness solutions, visit infraredsauna.co,

About Clearlight®

Founded in 1997 by chiropractic physician Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight® is the global pioneer and industry leader in infrared sauna technology and red light therapy, shaping the modern wellness landscape for nearly 30 years. Every Clearlight product is doctor-designed, science-backed, and built to make the luxury of self-care accessible at home.

In 2019, Clearlight became the first infrared sauna company to bring red light therapy into the sauna environment, pairing two complementary wellness technologies in a single session. Building on decades of infrared expertise, that innovation made therapy layering simple and seamless, and today it powers our full range of standalone and sauna-integrated red light therapy solutions. Clearlight's vision extends beyond single therapies: we stack and integrate wellness modalities to maximize health benefits and fold multiple wellness practices into daily life with ease. No other sauna company offers this level of integrated wellness technology, part of the reason why Clearlight is The Original Red Light Infrared SaunaTM.

Clearlight has set the industry standard for quality, safety, warranty, and efficacy, supporting the growth of retail sauna studios and infrared sauna companies worldwide. Dr. Duncan holds numerous patents for Clearlight's proprietary advancements, including the first Carbon/Ceramic infrared heaters engineered to deliver deeper, more penetrating wavelengths with the lowest EMF and ELF levels available.

Headquartered in Berkeley, California, Clearlight distributes throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America, and the United Kingdom. For every sauna purchased, Clearlight plants two trees through the National Forest Foundation's Sapling Program, totaling more than 35,906 trees planted since 2024. To learn more, visit infraredsauna.co and ClearlightRed.com.

Sources:

Attachments



Clearlight® SanctuaryTM 5 Infrared Sauna The Award-winning Clearlight® PERSONAL Red Light Therapy Tower,

CONTACT: Dana Young Clearlight® - Infrared Saunas and Wellness Solutions 4153787998...