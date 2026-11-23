(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), November 23, 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“ Ferrari” or the“ Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on September 1, 2026, as the third tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the“ Third Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:



Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)



Stock Exchange



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)



Consideration excluding fees

(€)

16/11/2026 EXM 9,000 369.7335 3,327,601.50 17/11/2026 EXM 16,000 365.3575 5,845,720.00 18/11/2026 EXM 2,000 366.8072 733,614.40 19/11/2026 EXM 100 373.3445 37,334.45 20/11/2026 EXM 20,000 365.1749 7,303,498.00

Total



- 47,100 366.1947 17,247,768.35

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Third Tranche till November 20, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:



Euro 160,718,067.86 for No. 452,561 common shares purchased on the EXM USD 38,897,666.60 (Euro 34,123,943.35*) for No. 95,801 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of November 20, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 2,139,166 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan, corresponding to 1.21% of the then total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 0.91% of the then total issued share capital.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until November 20, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 2,249,546 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 705,599,316.42.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).

For further information:

Ferrari Media & PR

Email: ...

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FNV BB PR 23 Nov 2026 ENG