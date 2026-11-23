If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Webull class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at ....

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Webull operates as a digital investment platform.

The Webull class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Webull's mainland China operations were not limited to research and development and technical support functions, but rather Webull's software development, data pipelines, and core engineering depended on People's Republic of China (“PRC”)-based personnel and on infrastructure subject to Chinese law; (ii) Webull's ownership structure, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, financing, and compliance structure were structurally tied to China; (iii) as a result, Webull's representations that its principal business operations were based in the U.S. and that its U.S. customer data was insulated from non-U.S. access materially overstated Webull's independence from the PRC; and (iv) as a result, defendants' statements about Webull's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Webull class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 7, 2026, CNBC reported that the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party of the U.S. House of Representatives (the“Select Committee”) had found a“profound gap” between Webull's presentation of itself as an American company and its actual control and operations. According to the report, the Select Committee found that“Webull's ownership architecture, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, corporate financing, and compliance frameworks are tied in structural ways to the People's Republic of China.” The Select Committee also reportedly found that Webull initially told the Select Committee that it had no offices or employees in China, while Webull's mainland China subsidiary in fact employed approximately 863 employees, or 62% of Webull's global workforce. On this news, the price of Webull stock fell 19%, according to the Webull class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Webull publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Webull class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Webull class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Webull class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Webull class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

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