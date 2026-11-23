MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Factory automation leader will recruit for 100+ roles as it enters its next stage of growth









CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Automation Inc. today announced it has earned the Great Place to Work CertificationTM, a recognition based entirely on what employees reported about their workplace experience.

The certification reflects the company's ongoing focus on workplace culture and employee engagement. Backed by a data-driven methodology, The Great Place to Work CertificationTM recognizes organizations that foster high-trust cultures driving performance, innovation, and retention.

“People at Eclipse get to see what their work makes possible,” said Sasha Shannon, Chief Human Resources Officer at Eclipse Automation.“You hear the excitement in our halls and on the shop floor, and you see the impact of that work when customers choose to partner with us. This recognition reaffirms the pride our people take in what we're building together.”

Eclipse has continued to evolve its workplace programs in support of a modern, flexible, and connected employee experience. This includes investments in leadership development, wellness programs, learning resources, and other initiatives designed to promote inclusion and collaboration across teams.

For 25 years, Eclipse has designed and delivered custom factory automation solutions for manufacturers in automotive, life sciences, nuclear, and consumer and industrial markets. As it evolves into a technology-first company, it is investing in its people, facilities, and technology to build on this experience and accelerate growth.



People: Eclipse will recruit for 100+ roles across engineering, software, operations, and all skilled trades. The company is developing new HR programs and internal communications strategies to keep employees informed and engaged.

Facilities: The Neuron TM Centre, Eclipse's new global headquarters in Cambridge, Ontario, will provide employees with spaces to experiment with the latest digital manufacturing technologies and solve production challenges with customers. Eclipse is also expanding its US operations in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Technology: Neuron is an AI-enabled initiative that will connect information, systems, and expertise across Eclipse so teams can find and reuse past engineering work and share what they learn across projects and locations.



“25 years in, Eclipse is doing the most ambitious work in our history: digital manufacturing, industrial AI, and an innovation hub in the NeuronTM Centre,” said Steve Mai, Founder and CEO of Eclipse Automation.“Being certified as a Great Place to Work tells you what it feels like to do that work here, and that credit belongs to our employees.”

Build with us

Join the teams building the future of factory automation and developing the digital tools behind it. To explore current opportunities, visit eclipseautomation.com/careers.

About Eclipse Automation

Eclipse Automation is a privately held global factory automation company with more than 25 years of experience in designing and building production systems. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Eclipse supports customers through 12 locations worldwide, with 700+ employees, including 400 engineers, and over one million square feet of manufacturing space. The company covers the full factory automation lifecycle, including advanced engineering, simulation, system design, manufacturing, vertical integration, installation, and post-automation support. Eclipse serves manufacturers in life sciences, transportation, electric vehicles and batteries, electronics, consumer products, industrial equipment, energy, warehousing, and aerospace and defense. Eclipse is applying its automation experience and project data to digital products including the Aurora PlatformTM Series and Eclipse RealitySyncTM. For more information, visit eclipseautomation.com.

About Great Place To Work® CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact

Katie Windley

Marketing Manager

Eclipse Automation

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