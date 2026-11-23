MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powered by INFINIT Nutrition, the refreshed coffee line combines premium coffeehouse flavor with functional nutrition for everyday lifestyles.

CINCINNATI, OH, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAVI Protein Coffee has announced the launch of its newly rebranded and reformulated protein coffee lineup, introducing Cold Brew and Double Mocha flavors featuring 20 grams of whey protein per serving, real coffee, and no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

The JAVI name dates back to late 2022, when Cincinnati-based INFINIT Nutrition began rebranding its original MUD Double Mocha Energy Drink. Today, JAVI is entering its next chapter, expanding beyond its sports nutrition roots into the growing functional beverage and wellness markets. The refreshed lineup is designed for a broader audience of coffee lovers, including busy professionals, parents, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious consumers looking for convenient ways to incorporate more protein into their daily routines.

The launch comes amid growing consumer interest in protein-rich foods and beverages, fueled in part by the social media trend known as "proteinmaxxing." According to a 2025 survey by the International Food Information Council, one in three Americans reported increasing their protein intake over the previous year, reflecting a broader shift toward protein-focused nutrition.

A Different Approach to Protein Coffee

While many protein coffee products rely on alternative sweeteners to achieve their flavor profiles, JAVI takes a different approach. Made with real coffee and sweetened with cane sugar, JAVI contains no sucralose, stevia, or artificial sweeteners. The emphasis is on delivering a smooth, rich coffeehouse experience alongside meaningful nutritional benefits.

Both flavors feature 20 grams of premium whey protein isolate, 100mg of caffeine from real coffee, and golden ground flaxseed as a source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids.

The initial lineup includes:



Cold Brew: A bold, smooth, coffee-forward blend that builds on the brand's original Cold Brew Instant Protein Coffee with an updated formulation that now includes golden ground flaxseed. Double Mocha: A rich, creamy coffee and chocolate blend replacing the original JAVI Instant Protein Latte. The reformulated product increases protein content from 11 grams to 20 grams per serving while delivering a bolder coffee experience with more caffeine from real coffee.

"People are increasingly looking for convenient ways to incorporate protein into their everyday routines, but taste and ingredient quality are still incredibly important," said Michael Folan, Founder and CEO of INFINIT Nutrition. "We wanted JAVI to deliver a genuine coffeehouse experience with the added benefits of high-quality protein, without relying on artificial sweeteners or compromising on flavor."

Bringing Functional Nutrition Beyond Endurance Sports

With more than two decades of experience developing specialized nutrition for endurance athletes, INFINIT Nutrition brings an established foundation of formulation expertise to JAVI. However, the new brand is intentionally positioned beyond the traditional performance nutrition category.

Built around the tagline "Coffee That Does More," JAVI is designed to fit naturally into everyday routines, from morning coffee and busy workdays to post-workout recovery and active aging.

The rebrand also introduces premium new packaging, a dedicated online shopping experience, and a unified product lineup designed to grow alongside the evolving functional beverage market.

Availability

The new JAVI Protein Coffee lineup is now available in two flavors: Cold Brew and Double Mocha. Both flavors feature the same core nutritional benefits, including 20 grams of whey protein and 100mg of caffeine from real coffee per serving, with distinct flavor profiles to suit different coffee preferences.

Each flavor is available in a 14-serving resealable eco-pouch or a convenient single-serving packet, offering flexible options for home, work, travel, or on-the-go enjoyment.

The JAVI lineup will continue to expand, with a Vanilla flavor scheduled to launch in early 2027.

For more information or to shop the collection, visit:

About JAVI Protein Coffee

JAVI Protein Coffee is a functional coffee brand combining the taste of real coffee with high-quality protein and thoughtfully selected ingredients. Powered by INFINIT Nutrition, JAVI is designed for coffee lovers seeking convenient, great-tasting nutrition to complement their daily routines. With 20 grams of whey protein per serving and no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners, JAVI delivers on its promise of Coffee That Does More.

Attachment

JAVI Protein Coffee

CONTACT: Laura Hering, RDN JAVI Protein Coffee / INFINIT Nutrition... 513-791-3500