MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Decision reflects the Company's confidence in its liquidity position and commitment to minimizing shareholder dilution

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) (“ZJK” or the“Company”), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies, today announced that it has decided to pause share sales under its at-the-market equity offering program (the“ATM Program”) pursuant to a base prospectus, dated March 27, 2026, and a prospectus supplement, dated August 3, 2026 that formed a part of the Company's shelf registration statement on Form F-3, as amended (File No. 333-293519), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 27, 2026.

The decision reflects the Company's confidence in its current cash balance and available working capital, which, based on its current operating plan, is expected to be sufficient to support ongoing operations and its near-term general corporate needs. By pausing share sales under the ATM Program, ZJK aims to avoid unnecessary dilution to existing shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility.

ZJK's management commented,“We believe we can fund our ongoing operations without utilizing the ATM Program at this time. Meanwhile, we intend to retain the ATM Program as a potential financing option should future capital needs or favorable market conditions warrant its use. We will continue to evaluate market conditions, our share price, liquidity and alternative financing options, with a focus on the long-term interests of our shareholders.”

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies. With over 15 years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, a stable and diversified customer base, and comprehensive quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the Company's ability to fund ongoing operations and future use of the ATM program. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Relevant risks and uncertainties include changes in the Company's cash balance, available working capital and financing needs, the availability of financing and market conditions. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“likely to,”“propose” or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86-755-28341175

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The Blueshirt Group Asia

Feifei Shen

Phone: +86-134-66566136

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