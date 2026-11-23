

SENESCORETM is a blood-based biological-age measure in development that combines senescent T-cell burden, mitochondrial bioenergetics and inflammaging markers

Eos Senior Scientist, Keshav Karki, PhD, will present preliminary data from 300 human donor samples spanning young, middle-aged and older adults Eos' merger with Pulmatrix, Inc. anticipated to close in Q4 2026, subject to Nasdaq listing approval and customary closing conditions



HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos SENOLYTIX, Inc. (“Eos” or the“Company”), a biotechnology company developing mitochondria-targeted MitoXcelTM geropeptides to improve healthspan, today announced it will present data highlighting SENESCORETM at the inaugural Senotherapeutics Biomarker Consortium (SBC) Summit, hosted by the Phaedon Institute at Stanford University on December 7, 2026.

SENESCORE is a proprietary mechanism-anchored blood measure of biological age integrating T-cell senescence, mitochondrial bioenergetics and inflammaging. Most existing commercially available biological aging scores are based either on epigenetic DNA-methylation changes (e.g., the Horvath, GrimAge and DunedinPACE clocks) or on changes in glycosylation (e.g., GlycanAge). These tests are not designed to measure the senescent cells or mitochondrial dysfunction that the Company believes are integral to the biology of aging, while SENESCORE is designed to measure both, together with markers of inflammaging, from a single blood draw and combine them into an estimated biological age.

SBC Summit Presentation Details



Title: SENESCORETM: A Mechanism-Anchored Blood Measure of Biological Age Integrating T-Cell Senescence, Mitochondrial Bioenergetics, and Inflammaging

Presenter: Keshav Karki, PhD (Senior Scientist, Eos SENOLYTIX) Date & Time: Monday, December 7 during the Industry Spotlight Session, 1:45-1:55 p.m. PT



Dr. Karki will present the Company's preliminary data from 300 anonymized blood-bank samples from young (17-40), middle-aged (41-64) and older (65+) human donors for which only age and sex were known. The Company believes the age-associated signals observed are encouraging, as they emerged without selecting or adjusting for donors' health status or other potential confounders.

“Aging-targeted gerotherapeutics will only fulfill their promise if we can show, with something as simple as a blood test, that they are meaningfully engaging the biology of aging,” said Kevin Slawin, MD, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Eos SENOLYTIX.“We believe a mechanism-anchored measure like SENESCORE could become an important tool in building a 360-degree approach to managing aging and age-related diseases with geropeptides like our MitoXcelTM lead clinical candidate, PTC-2105.”

SENESCORE is also among the mechanistic biomarkers that Eos SENOLYTIX plans to include as key secondary endpoints in a Phase 1b study of PTC-2105, its lead MitoXcelTM geropeptide, in participants aged 60 or older with sarcopenia. The Company expects to begin the study in 2027, subject to IND application submission and allowance of first-in-human studies.

SENESCORETM is in development, and the preliminary donor-sample data described in this release do not establish its clinical utility or its ability to measure treatment response. SENESCORE has not been validated in a prospective clinical study, nor has it been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. PTC-2105 has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for any indication.

About PTC-2105

PTC-2105 is a once-weekly, subcutaneously injected geropeptide from the MitoXcelTM platform. It targets the age-related decline in mitochondrial membrane potential, a hallmark of aging, through two mechanisms: enhancing mitochondrial efficiency in aging cells and selectively eliminating senescent cells through mitochondria-mediated apoptosis. Eos SENOLYTIX holds an exclusive license to develop PTC-2105 for FDA-regulated therapeutic uses outside cancer, with an initial focus on sarcopenia and sarcopenic obesity.

Proposed Merger with Pulmatrix, Inc.

As previously reported in Pulmatrix, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: PULM) (“Pulmatrix”) Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 27, 2026, Pulmatrix, PUOS Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Pulmatrix (“Merger Sub”), and Eos entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated as of March 26, 2026 (the“Merger Agreement”), pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into Eos, with Eos surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pulmatrix (the“Merger”). If the Merger is completed, the business of Eos will continue as the business of the combined company, and the combined company's common stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq, pending Nasdaq listing approval, under the new ticker symbol“MTXL.” Merger-associated financings are expected to support advancement of the combined company's pipeline through key clinical milestones. In connection with the Merger, Pulmatrix filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-297342), with the SEC on July 9, 2026, as amended on August 3, 2026, September 4, 2026, September 17, 2026 and September 23, 2026, and declared effective by the SEC on September 25, 2026 (the“Registration Statement”), which includes a proxy statement/prospectus. Pursuant to the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on September 25, 2026, as supplemented on October 7, 2026 (the“Proxy Statement/Prospectus”), Pulmatrix held a special meeting of stockholders of Pulmatrix on October 26, 2026 (the“Special Meeting”), at which Pulmatrix's stockholders approved each of the proposals described in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, including the proposal to approve the Merger. The Merger is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to satisfaction of financing obligations, Nasdaq listing approval, and satisfaction or waiver of the customary closing conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement.

About Eos SENOLYTIX

Eos SENOLYTIX, based in Houston, Texas, develops MitoXcelTM geropeptides as FDA-regulated therapeutics for obesity, sarcopenia and other age-related disorders. The Company holds an exclusive license to the MitoXcelTM platform from its parent company, SENOTHERAPEUTIX, Inc. (f/k/a GEROTHERAPEUTIX), for its therapeutic field. For more information, visit eossenolytix.com.

About Pulmatrix, Inc.

Pulmatrix is a biopharmaceutical company that has focused on the development of novel inhaled therapeutic products intended to prevent and treat migraine and respiratory diseases with important unmet medical needs using its patented iSPERSETM technology. Pulmatrix's proprietary product pipeline includes treatments for central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders such as acute migraine and serious lung diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (“COPD”) and allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (“ABPA”). Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, iSPERSETM, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by optimizing pharmacokinetics and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes. For more on Pulmatrix's inhaled product candidates, please visit:

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Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“assumes,”“believes,”“can,”“continue,”“could,”“designed,”“estimates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“guides,”“intends,”“is confident that,”“may,”“plans,”“potential,”“seeks,”“should,”“projects,”“targets,”“will,” and“would,” and their opposites and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Merger, including the expected timing of closing and the ability to satisfy the remaining closing conditions, including Nasdaq listing approval; the expected Nasdaq listing of the combined company under the ticker symbol“MTXL”; the expected Merger-associated financings and the combined company's ability to advance its pipeline through key clinical milestones; the planned presentation of data at the Senotherapeutics Biomarker Consortium Summit; the significance of the preliminary SENESCORE data and the potential of SENESCORE as a measure of biological age and as a tool for pharmacodynamic monitoring of senolytic and mitochondria-targeted therapies; the planned inclusion of SENESCORE as a key secondary endpoint in the planned Phase 1b study of PTC-2105 in participants aged 60 or older with sarcopenia, and the expected initiation of that study in 2027, subject to IND submission and authorization to proceed; the potential of PTC-2105 and the MitoXcel platform to address aging and age-related disorders; planned future studies of the Company and anticipated results of such studies, including, but not limited to, the timing of IND submission and clearance, first-in-human studies and studies in patients with sarcopenia. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to: the risk that the conditions to closing of the proposed Merger are not satisfied; uncertainties as to the timing of completion of the proposed Merger; risks related to the ability to obtain necessary financings to support the combined company's operations; the risk that preclinical results may not translate into clinical outcomes; the risk that SENESCORE may not be validated as a reliable measure of biological age or treatment response; risks related to regulatory approvals and the timing thereof; risks related to the Company's dependence on its license from SENOTHERAPEUTIX, Inc.; risks related to maintaining the Nasdaq listing; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus, including under the heading“Risk Factors,” and in Pulmatrix's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, neither Eos nor Pulmatrix undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication and the information contained herein is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities pursuant to the Merger or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.

Important Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction Filed or to be Filed with the SEC

This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the Proxy Statement/Prospectus or any other document that Pulmatrix has filed or may file with the SEC in connection with the Merger. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus was first mailed to Pulmatrix's stockholders on or about September 25, 2026. PULMATRIX URGES INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PULMATRIX, EOS, THE MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and stockholders may obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed by Pulmatrix with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at or from Pulmatrix's website at Stockholders are urged to read the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and the other relevant materials before making any investment decision with respect to the Merger. In addition, investors and stockholders should note that Pulmatrix communicates with investors and the public using its website (