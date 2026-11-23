MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research LLC, an equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an update note on The Metals Royalty Company Inc. (Nasdaq:TMCR). The research summary below is from a report commissioned by The Metals Royalty Company Inc. and produced by Diamond Equity Research.The update report includes detailed information on The Metals Royalty Company's business model, industry overview, financials, and risks.

The full research report is available below.

The Metals Royalty Company Update Note November 2026

Highlights from the report include:



Mesabi Moves into Final Commissioning as EXIM Approves US$770 Million Loan: Hot commissioning is complete across Mesabi's crusher circuits, materials-handling systems, and dedusting infrastructure, with approximately 1.3 million tonnes of ore stockpiled ahead of startup and final commissioning now focused on the beneficiation, balling, induration, and pellet plant areas. First pellet production remains expected in 4Q 2026, with TMCR's first quarterly royalty payment anticipated in 1Q 2027. EXIM approved a US$770 million direct loan for the mine in September 2026, and Mesabi Metallics announced a planned US$15 billion Iowa steel mill to be supplied by the mine, although TMCR's royalty applies only to mine production.

NORI Completes Public Comment Stage; First Production Targeted For 2028: The 60-day public comment period on TMC USA's NOAA permit application closed on October 19, 2026. NOAA certification is the next regulatory milestone, followed by the NEPA environmental impact statement process, with TMC targeting a final determination ahead of offshore installation and commissioning in Q4 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and potential delays. TMCR's investor presentation illustrates an indicative scenario assuming first NORI production in 2028 and models NORI-D royalty revenue of approximately US$77 million in 2033 at 12 Mtpa under its full 2.0% royalty.

Third Quarter 2026 Results: TMCR remained pre-revenue but reported 3Q 2026 net income of US$4.48 million (US$0.07 per share), as a US$21.80 million non-cash gain on derivatives, offset operating expenses of US$9.67 million, including US$7.48 million of share-based compensation, and net finance costs of US$7.65 million, which included a US$2.04 million loss on extinguishment of the ALSC facility. The derivative gain primarily comprised a US$28.3 million gain on the convertible notes' conversion feature following the share price decline, alongside gains of US$1.5 million on the Mesabi revenue floor and US$0.6 million on warrants, partially offset by fair value losses of US$4.4 million on contingent consideration and US$4.1 million on a loan prepayment derivative. For the nine months, TMCR reported a net loss of US$12.35 million (US$0.21 per share) and operating cash outflow of US$10.27 million. We view the quarterly profit as accounting-driven, with reported earnings likely to remain volatile.

Royalty Asset Growth and Capital Structure Overview Ahead of Initial Potential Receipts: Total assets expanded to US$297.4 million as of September 30, 2026 (up from US$32.9 million at year-end 2025), anchored by US$245.5 million in royalty interests and a US$40.1 million Mesabi revenue floor derivative asset. Capitalization consists of US$159.0 million in shareholders' equity alongside a US$25.0 million Macquarie term loan and US$140.0 million in convertible notes. Cash declined to US$10.6 million from US$18.4 million, creating a US$29.5 million working capital deficit, though adjusted working capital stands at US$9.8 million excluding share-settled liabilities. Valuation: TMCR's acquisition of an additional 1.0% royalty interest in Mesabi Metallics, completed on August 24, 2026, doubled its total royalty exposure to 2.0%, increasing its potential cash-flow opportunity. The transaction expanded TMCR's participation in an asset approaching first targeted production, although the benefits were partly offset by the higher leverage, financing burden, and dilution associated with funding the acquisition. As a result, the incremental value contribution from the Mesabi royalty will be primarily driven by operational execution toward targeted throughput, sustained DR pellet pricing, and net after-tax cash flow generation relative to the acquisition and financing costs. Meanwhile, NORI represents longer-duration optionality, with its valuation contribution contingent upon upcoming permitting and commercialization milestones. Following the transaction, our valuation framework has been revised to reflect the enlarged Mesabi royalty interest, and a updated capital structure. We continue to value TMCR using a blended approach combining the NPV of projected Mesabi and NORI-D royalty cash flows at a 7.4% discount rate with an EV/Sales-based GPCM framework. Going forward, the key valuation sensitivities will be Mesabi's production ramp, long-term DR pellet pricing, corporate cost discipline, deleveraging, and progress toward NORI commercialization. Incorporating these assumptions result in an illustrative equity valuation of US$15.00 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company.

About The Metals Royalty Company Inc.

The Metals Royalty Company Inc. is a British Columbia-based critical-minerals royalty company with a 2.0% royalty interest in each of the NORI polymetallic nodule project in the Pacific Ocean and the Mesabi Metallics iron ore project in Minnesota.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is an equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

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Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC (“DER”) is being compensated by The Metals Royalty Company (the“Company”) for producing research materials regarding the Company and its securities, which is intended to subsidize the costs associated with the preparation of the report and the ongoing monitoring of the security; however, the views expressed in the report reflect those of Diamond Equity Research. As of 11/23/26 the issuer had paid us $50,000 for our company sponsored research services, which commenced 02/13/26 and is billed annually upfront, which could present a conflict of interest. Additional compensation may be received in future years if the engagement is renewed. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 11/23/2026. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences.This report is based on information we consider reliable, including the subject of the report.This report does not explicitly or implicitly affirm that the information contained in this document is accurate and/or comprehensive, and as such should not be relied on in such capacity. All information contained within this report is subject to change without any formal or other notice provided. This report is not produced in conjunction with a security offering and is not an offering to purchase securities. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. This release is not produced in conjunction with a security offering and is not an offering to purchase securities. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete potential loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the update report and in the respective financial filings for The Metals Royalty Company, which may not be comprehensive. Please review update report attached for full disclosures.

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The Metals Royalty Company Update Note November 2026

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