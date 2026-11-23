MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the 38th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2026.

Fireside Chat Details

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Webcast Link:

Virtual/Replay availability: The fireside chat will be archived on Compass' Events

Media Contact

Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff

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617-500-8099

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. Compass has built a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These pathways include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. The company plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at