MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the typical stress of the holidays draws ever nearer, some may be asking themselves: "There is no way I can possibly get through another year with this person!"

The holidays are challenging under the best of circumstances. Contemplating divorce, questions about parenting time, travel, family traditions, communication and finances can all add a whole other layer of stress.



When: December 3, 2026, from 12:00-1:00 pm Registration:

Join Foster Swift family law attorneys Marcy Hahn and Lisa Serra for a practical conversation about navigating divorce and co-parenting while keeping expectations realistic and conflict manageable during the holiday season including:



Planning Ahead for Parenting Time. Learn how to approach holiday parenting schedules, exchanges and travel plans, and why addressing potential conflicts before the holidays can help prevent last-minute disputes.

When Holiday Traditions Change. Divorce often means rethinking long-standing family traditions. Learn how parents can set realistic expectations, approach new arrangements and keep the focus on their children.

Communication and Managing Conflict. From coordinating schedules to communicating with a former spouse or co-parent, Marcy and Lisa will discuss strategies for handling disagreements and avoiding unnecessary escalation. What Happens When Plans Go Off Track? What should you consider when a parenting-time disagreement arises, plans unexpectedly change or an existing arrangement no longer appears workable?

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Troubled Couple - Holidays

CONTACT: Kimberly P. Hafley Foster Swift Collins & Smith 517-371-8112...