Company reports $20.5 million in consolidated cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end

SPP settlement reduces certain debt obligations by approximately $38 million and resolves legacy litigation

European operations contribute approximately $551 million of nine-month revenue; One Circle8 initiatives target operating efficiencies

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle8 Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CIRC) (“Circle8” or the“Company”), an international workforce solutions and staffing services company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and outlined continued actions to simplify its capital structure and improve operating performance.

Third-quarter consolidated revenue was $321.7 million, compared with $110.1 million in the prior-year period, an increase of approximately 192%. Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was $891.4 million, compared with $315.8 million in the comparable 2025 period. The increases in reported revenue primarily reflect the January 2026 acquisition of Circle8 Group B.V., rather than comparable organic growth.

The Company ended September 30, 2026 with $20.5 million in consolidated cash and cash equivalents. While the expanded platform provides significant revenue scale, management remains focused on addressing operating losses, liquidity constraints and legacy financing obligations while pursuing margin and cash-flow improvements.

Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date Highlights



Third-quarter revenue of $321.7 million, up approximately 192% from $110.1 million in Q3 2025.

Nine-month consolidated revenue of $891.4 million, compared with $315.8 million in the prior-year period.

European operations generated approximately $551 million in revenue from January 23 through September 30, 2026, or approximately 62% of consolidated nine-month revenue.

Third-quarter gross profit of $21.2 million, compared with $12.4 million in Q3 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents of $20.5 million at September 30, 2026. Previously announced SPP settlement resulted in approximately $38 million of reductions in certain debt obligations, including cancellation of a $35 million convertible merger note.

Progress on Debt Restructuring and Financial Flexibility

During the third quarter, Circle8 advanced the previously announced settlement with SPP, which included cancellation of the $35 million convertible merger note as part of approximately $38 million in reductions of certain debt obligations. The settlement also resolved outstanding litigation, eliminated applicable default interest and restructured remaining legacy financing arrangements with SPP. The $35 million cancellation is included within, and is not additional to, the approximately $38 million figure.

Management continues to evaluate refinancing and restructuring alternatives for remaining financial obligations. These efforts are intended to simplify the balance sheet and improve financial flexibility, although their completion and ultimate impact remain uncertain.

European Platform and One Circle8 Operating Initiatives

Circle8's established European operations generated approximately $551 million in revenue from January 23 through September 30, 2026. With operating histories spanning more than 40 years, specialist technology expertise and established enterprise and public-sector customer relationships, these businesses form a significant part of the Company's international platform.

Circle8 Europe maintains sufficient liquidity to support its ongoing operations and working capital requirements. The European operating businesses maintain separate operating activities, customer relationships and financing arrangements from Lyneer Staffing Solutions (“Lyneer”), the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary. Circle8 Netherlands is not subject to cross-default provisions associated with Lyneer's debt obligations. Accordingly, liquidity challenges and financing defaults affecting Lyneer do not, in themselves, constitute defaults under Circle8 Europe's financing arrangements.

Through its One Circle8 program, management is pursuing greater commercial cooperation across operating businesses, selected centralisation of support functions, procurement efficiencies and expanded automation. During the fourth quarter, the Company is beginning to extend elements of the operating model to its U.S. operations and evaluating reductions in external audit, interim finance consulting and other administrative costs while maintaining appropriate reporting and compliance standards. The timing and amount of any savings have not been quantified and remain subject to execution risk.

Management Commentary

Guus Franke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Circle8 Group, said:

“Our third-quarter results demonstrate the scale of Circle8's international workforce solutions platform. Our priority is to translate that scale into stronger operating performance, improved cash flow generation and a more efficient cost structure.

“Circle8 Europe has an established operating history spanning more than 40 years and maintains liquidity to support its ongoing operations. Preserving the stability of our European businesses while addressing Lyneer's financing challenges is central to our strategy. At the same time, our SPP settlement has reduced certain debt obligations by approximately $38 million, and our One Circle8 initiatives are designed to improve coordination, reduce duplication and strengthen margins.

“Our priorities remain clear: preserve the stability of our European operations, address legacy financing obligations, improve operating margins and strengthen cash flow. We believe disciplined execution of these initiatives is essential to building a more financially resilient Circle8 and creating sustainable long-term shareholder value.”

Strategic Priorities and Outlook

Management's near-term priorities are to preserve the operating stability and liquidity of Circle8 Europe, advance the One Circle8 efficiency initiatives, improve operating margins and working capital performance, and continue restructuring legacy financing obligations.

Management continues to evaluate refinancing and restructuring alternatives for remaining legacy obligations, while pursuing operating efficiencies, stronger cash flow generation and disciplined organic growth opportunities. These priorities are intended to support a more sustainable capital structure and long-term shareholder value; results will depend on execution, operating performance and financing availability.

Third-Quarter Financial Results