MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVE Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) (“INVE Technologies” or the“Company”) announced today the final results of its modified“Dutch auction” self-tender offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Based on the final count by Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 10,692,873 shares of the Company's common stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $2.85 per share.

INVE Technologies has accepted for purchase 7,494,734 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.85 per share, for a total cost of approximately $21.4 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. Included in the 7,494,734 shares that the Company has accepted for purchase are 477,191 shares that the Company has elected to purchase pursuant to its right to purchase up to an additional 2 percent of its outstanding shares. INVE Technologies accepted the shares on a pro rata basis, and has been informed by the depositary that the final proration factor for the shares that the Company will purchase pursuant to the tender offer is approximately 70.1 percent. The shares purchased in the tender offer represent approximately 31.4 percent of the Company's total outstanding shares of common stock as of October 19, 2026.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC acted as the exclusive dealer manager for the tender offer. Stockholders who have questions or would like additional information about the tender offer may contact the information agent for the tender offer, D.F. King & Co., Inc., at (800) 515-4507 (toll free) or....

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of management and can be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“plan,”“will,”“intend,”“expect,” and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact, including statements regarding the total number of shares to be purchased through the tender offer and the total cost of those shares is a forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, developments or changes in general economic or market conditions; developments or changes in the securities markets; developments or changes in the Company's business, financial condition, or cash needs and uses; and the other factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and subsequent reports it files with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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