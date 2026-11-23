MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The update brings seasonal colors to the Calendar interface on Apolosign Digital Calendars and Portable TVs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apolosign has updated its Calendar software to version v2.1.0.27, introducing exclusive Thanksgiving color themes for the Calendar experience on Apolosign Digital Calendars and Portable TVs. The update refreshes the interface with Thanksgiving-inspired colors, adding a seasonal touch as families coordinate holiday gatherings, meal preparations and everyday responsibilities.









The Thanksgiving color themes give the Calendar interface a seasonal appearance while maintaining access to scheduling, to-do lists, meal planning and other family organization tools.

Thanksgiving Color Themes Bring a Seasonal Touch to Family Schedules

The Thanksgiving color themes introduce a warmer look to the Apolosign Calendar interface, helping shared planning screens in kitchens, living rooms and other household spaces complement seasonal home décor.

For families preparing for Thanksgiving, a shared calendar provides a central place to coordinate gatherings, shopping plans, school activities and travel alongside regular routines. Family members can use the updated interface to check upcoming events, manage tasks and organize meal plans.







Digital Calendars with Subscription-Free Core Features

Apolosign Digital Calendar brings shared schedules, to-do lists, chores, routines, rewards and meal planning together on one screen. It supports synchronization with Google Calendar, Apple iCloud, Outlook and other supported calendar services, helping families coordinate plans across multiple accounts.

The lineup includes three screen sizes across four models:



15.6-inch Digital Calendar: A compact display for smaller household spaces.

21.5-inch Digital Calendar: A larger viewing area for shared schedules and daily tasks.

27-inch Full HD Digital Calendar: A spacious display for household plans and family activities. 27-inch 4K Digital Calendar: A higher-resolution option with a 3840 × 2160 display.

Core calendar and family organization features are available without additional monthly or annual subscription fees. The devices also support photo displays and Android widgets, allowing households to personalize the screen around their everyday needs.









Portable TVs Combine Entertainment and Calendar Access

The Apolosign Portable TV lineup includes a 24-inch Full HD model, a 32-inch 4K UHD model and the 27-inch PackGo, offering different screen sizes and portable viewing options.

The 32-inch 4K model features a movable stand for use in different rooms. Its Android HomeView experience provides access to Android apps, customizable widgets, weather information and compatible smart home applications.









Apolosign Portable TVs also include Apolosign Calendar, bringing shared schedules, to-do lists, routines and meal planning to the same screen used for entertainment. During holiday preparations, families can use the device to view recipes, watch cooking videos and check upcoming plans.

The Calendar software update also brings the Thanksgiving color themes to the Calendar interface on Portable TVs, extending the seasonal appearance across both device categories.

Black Friday Promotion Runs Through November 29

Apolosign's Black Friday promotion runs from November 16–29, 2026, with discounts of up to 50% on selected eligible products across its website.

Digital Calendar promotional prices start at $239 for the 15.6-inch model. The 21.5-inch model is available for $339, the 27-inch Full HD model for $539 and the 27-inch 4K model for $639 during the promotion.

Offers are subject to product availability. Product specifications, feature details and current promotional terms are available at .

About Apolosign

Apolosign develops technology products designed to support the everyday needs of modern households. Its product portfolio includes digital calendars, smart portable TVs, digital photo frames and other smart home solutions, with a focus on making everyday technology more practical and accessible for families.

Contact Person: Rachel Wilson

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







