About Anthony's Founded more than 130 years ago, Anthony's is a fourth-generation, family-owned women's boutique and a leading destination for resort wear, cruise wear and seasonal apparel for women 50 and older. With 12 locations across Florida and a growing national online presence, Anthony's is committed to helping women look and feel their best through expertly curated fashion, personalized service and timeless style. Learn more at anthonysfla.com.

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