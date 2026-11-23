MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lumenix's camera-free AIMS ambient perception-action AI platform will provide a unified operating system and contextual data for safer, more connected continuing and long-term care









CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bethany Care Society, one of Western Canada's largest not-for-profit providers of continuing care and seniors' housing, and Lumenix, a leading Canadian robotics, digital lighting, data, and ambient intelligence company, today announced a partnership to deploy Lumenix's AIMS (Artificially Intelligent Monitoring System) platform as the intelligent care infrastructure at Bethany's modernized Bethany Calgary care home, currently under construction and slated for completion in 2027.

The partnership advances Bethany's mission of Creating Caring Communities® and its vision of leading the transformation of Albertans aging well. The flagship implementation will be at the new Bethany Calgary site - a 420-suite continuing care home now under construction in the city's Hounsfield Heights–Briar Hill neighbourhood. Built as a“small-home” model, 420 private suites with ensuites are grouped into intimate 14-bedroom homes with shared kitchens and living spaces, all within a purpose-built vertical community. Lumenix's AIMS platform will serve as the community's critical operating system, embedded throughout the environment.

Rather than relying on several standalone technologies for nurse call, fall prevention and detection, infection control, wandering detection, and virtual rounding, AIMS is a unified platform that brings these capabilities together with the capacity to add additional functionality as care needs evolve.

Through this collaboration, Bethany and Lumenix will co-develop the operating model to fit the unique care environment at Bethany Calgary, co-create innovative new solutions to longstanding challenges in how continuing care is delivered, and share learnings with their partners and the sector.

How it works. AIMS is a privacy-first, ambient perception–action AI platform. Through a network of ceiling-mounted 3D infrared sensors paired with on-site (edge) computing, AIMS maintains continuous, anonymous awareness of a space - detecting risks and prompting a response before a call button is ever pressed - all without cameras and without capturing any personally identifiable images or information.

“Leading the transformation of how Albertans age well means giving our teams every advantage to deliver the best care possible,” said Jennifer McCue, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bethany Care Society.“AIMS will become a critical member of the Bethany care team - proactively helping our teams recognize risks and care quality issues and respond quickly. This means our employees can focus on what matters most: the residents and their care. We are excited to partner with Lumenix and its AIMS platform to innovate and transform care.”

AIMS was clinically validated by the Government of Canada and is deployed across leading hospitals in Ontario and Quebec, establishing a proven, trusted standard in intelligent care technology. The partnership with Bethany extends that proven platform into Western Canada and the continuing care sector.

Why it matters. Today, one in seven Albertans is over the age of 65, and this is projected to reach one in five by 2051, increasing demand for seniors' housing and continuing care. For staff, AIMS reduces cognitive load, shortens emergency response times, and delivers a continuous, system-wide picture of resident wellbeing. For residents and families, it adds a layer of protection and dignity: proactive risk detection, faster response when it matters most, and the reassurance of an environment designed to watch over them - while protecting their privacy.

“As Canada's population ages, we have a responsibility to better support both the people receiving care and the people who provide it,” said Scott Delaney, Founding Chairman and CEO of Lumenix.“Our anonymous perception and proactive context-setting technology is already helping Canadian hospitals improve care and support clinical staff. We're honoured to partner with Bethany to bring that proven approach to continuing and long-term care, proactively supporting care teams while helping residents live with greater safety, dignity, and independence.”

The partnership establishes a long-term strategic collaboration focused on advancing the future of continuing care. Together, Bethany and Lumenix will deliver critical tools and care models never before possible - responding to evolving care needs and deepening support and understanding for residents and care teams.

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About Lumenix

Lumenix is a Canadian-owned company combining robotics, cybernetics, digital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence to make built environments safer. A leader in ceiling-based digital infrastructure for 15 years, Lumenix has advanced the research, development, and implementation science of super intelligent infrastructure since 2020 through its flagship platform, AIMS (Artificially Intelligent Monitoring System). AIMS uses camera-free 3D infrared sensing and edge computing to detect risks and prompt action in real time, without capturing personal information. It is deployed in leading hospitals in Canada, with country-level implementations underway internationally. Lumenix serves clients across the healthcare, commercial, residential, industrial, and retail sectors in North America. For more information, contact ....

About Bethany Care Society

Founded in 1945, Bethany Care Society is one of Western Canada's largest not-for-profit providers of continuing care, supportive living, and seniors' housing, supporting more than 2,000 residents and tenants each year across Calgary and central Alberta. Guided by its mission of Creating Caring Communities® and its vision of leading the transformation of Albertans aging well, Bethany delivers expert, person-centred care rooted in dignity, belonging, and a long-standing faith-based tradition that welcomes people of all backgrounds. The organization is currently redeveloping Bethany Calgary into a state-of-the-art, small-home continuing care community, supported by a significant investment from the Government of Alberta and The Next Chapter capital campaign led by Bethany Care Foundation. Learn more at bethanyseniors.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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