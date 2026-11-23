MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wenzhou, China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) (“HUDI” or the“Company”), a developer and manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products in China, announces that it is implementing a reverse stock split of all of the Company's issued and unissued ordinary shares (the“Ordinary Shares”) of a par value of US$0.0002 each, at an exchange ratio of one (1) share for eight (8) shares (the“Reverse Stock Split”). At the opening of trading on November 27, 2026, the Company's Ordinary Shares will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-Reverse Stock Split basis under the current ticker symbol“HUDI”. The new CUSIP number for the Ordinary Shares following the Reverse Stock Split will be G4645E113.

The Reverse Stock Split will reduce the number of outstanding Ordinary Shares of the Company from approximately 14,319,182 shares to approximately 1,789,898 shares. Every eight (8) outstanding Ordinary Shares will be exchanged for one (1) post-Reverse Stock Split Ordinary Share. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Instead, any fractional shares that would have resulted from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the next whole number.

The Reverse Stock Split is intended to increase the per share trading price of the Company's Ordinary Shares to satisfy the US$1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing of the Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Concurrently with the Reverse Stock Split, the Company is also reducing the par value of the post-Reverse Stock Split Ordinary Shares to US$0.0001 per share by way of share capital reduction, the amount by which the issued share capital of the Company is reduced to be credited to the share premium account of the Company, and increasing the Company's authorized share capital to US$50,000 divided into 500,000,000 ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.0001 each (collectively, the“Share Capital Changes”).

The Reverse Stock Split and the Share Capital Changes were approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on November 16, 2026.

Registered shareholders holding Ordinary Shares in book-entry or through a bank, broker or other nominee form do not need to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split or the Share Capital Changes. Shareholders holding physical stock certificates will also generally receive book-entry shares instead of their existing certificates. The Company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer LLC, will send further instructions.

About Huadi International Group Co., Ltd.

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products with extensive distribution facilities and network for over twenty provinces in China and across international steel pipes industry. It offers a broad range of products exported to twenty countries and regions such as the United States, Singapore, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, UAE, Canada, and Germany. Its products are widely used in the oil & gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill and mechanical industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may”,“will”,“intend”,“should”,“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“project”,“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: market conditions and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

The Company's IR Department

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