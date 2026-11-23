Vtv Therapeutics To Participate In The 9Th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026
Time: 7:30-7:50 AM ET
Location: Miami, FL
Interested parties may access the live webcast in the“Media and Investors” section of the company website at: ir.vtvtherapeutics.com. Archived replays will be available for up to 90 days following the completion of the event.
About Cadisegliatin
Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small-molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated in the U.S. as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment for T1D. In nonclinical studies, cadisegliatin acted selectively on the liver and increased the activity of glucokinase independently of insulin. These studies support clinical investigation of whether cadisegliatin can improve glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage. Cadisegliatin has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Cadisegliatin is under investigation, and its safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv's clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated in a U.S. Phase 3 study for the treatment of T1D. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.
Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
...
Media Contact
Caren Begun
TellMed Strategies
201-396-8551
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