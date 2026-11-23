MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grand Opening on November 24th Marks 14th Location in Dallas-Metro

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee chain celebrated for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and signature Fuel® energy drinks, is growing its footprint in the Dallas area with the opening of a new store in Providence Village.

The store, located at 26607 US Highway 380 E, Providence Village, TX 76227, officially opens its doors on Tuesday, November 24 th. This opening marks Black Rock's fourteenth Dallas location and reinforces the brand's steady expansion across the region. Guests can enjoy several surprise-and-delight offers in the weeks following the grand opening:

Tuesday, November 24th: GO Day - $2 Medium Drinks

Thursday, December 3rd: Exclusive Grand Opening T-shirt w/ Purchase After 2pm

Thursday, December 10th: 50% Off a Drink w/ Food Purchase

Thursday, December 17th: Free Air Freshener w/ $10+ Purchase

“Dallas has been so welcoming to us, and we're glad to open our doors in another neighborhood,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar.“We want this to be a spot where people feel at home, enjoy a great cup of coffee, and see familiar faces every time they stop in.”

Guests can take advantage of the Black Rock Rewards app, where every purchase-whether in-store, online, or through the app-earns“bolts” that can be redeemed for free beverages. Recent menu additions, like Black Rock's protein-packed Egg Bites, are also included in the program.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including the recently launched Grilled Cheese and Peppermint Bark Cake Pop.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can enjoy limited-time offerings like the Cozy Cookie Latte, made with warm cookie butter and a swirl of salted caramel; the Peppermint Bark Blondie, a medley of white chocolate and classic candy cane peppermint; and the Whipped Candied Cranberry Fuel, with tart pomegranate and almond topped with cranberry juice and finished with sweet cream. These indulgent and delectable holiday drinks are available for a limited time. For extra holiday cheer, guests can mix and match the holiday cold foams on any drink.

For more information, visit and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 200 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit .

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CONTACT: Audrey Arbogast Black Rock Coffee Bar...