MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck or the Company) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potential first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that company management will present at and participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Conference Details

9 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Presenters: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Presentation Date: December 1, 2026

Time: 8:20 AM ET

Webcast link: HERE

Piper Sandler 2026 Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Presenters: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Presentation Date: December 3, 2026

Time: 10:30 AM ET

Webcast link: HERE

Interested parties can access live audio webcasts of these presentations via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . Replay webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live presentations.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck's expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 blocking antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: .

Investor & Media Contact:

Andrew R. Neill

Chief Financial Officer

Shattuck Labs, Inc.

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