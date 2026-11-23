Shattuck Labs Announces Participation In Upcoming December Investor Conferences
Conference Details
9 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Presenters: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Presentation Date: December 1, 2026
Time: 8:20 AM ET
Webcast link: HERE
Piper Sandler 2026 Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Presenters: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Presentation Date: December 3, 2026
Time: 10:30 AM ET
Webcast link: HERE
Interested parties can access live audio webcasts of these presentations via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . Replay webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live presentations.
About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck's expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 blocking antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: .
Investor & Media Contact:
Andrew R. Neill
Chief Financial Officer
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
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