MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today announced the appointment of John Faurescu to the role of General Counsel.

“Route 92 Medical is grounded in its mission to improve neurovascular intervention, and as someone who has had a loved one impacted by stroke, I am honored to join the experienced and accomplished leadership team behind those efforts,” said John Faurescu, General Counsel at Route 92 Medical.“I look forward to building on the company's legal and compliance efforts while maintaining our commitment to the hospitals, clinicians, and patients who use our products.”

Mr. Faurescu brings more than 20 years of legal experience, with a focus on life sciences, corporate law, securities, and strategic transactions. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Cytokinetics, Incorporated, where he held increasingly senior legal leadership roles over more than seven years. Prior to Cytokinetics, Mr. Faurescu served as Senior Corporate Counsel at Ardelyx, Inc. and Impax Laboratories, Inc., with responsibilities including mergers and acquisitions and licensing. Earlier in his career, he practiced at international and national law firms, including Troutman Pepper Locke LLP, CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, and Linklaters LLP.

“We are delighted to welcome John to Route 92 Medical as General Counsel,” said Tony Chou, M.D., Founder and CEO at Route 92 Medical.“We are advancing neurovascular care through procedural change, and John's deep background in life sciences, strategic transactions, and navigating complex matters will bring an important perspective to our leadership team.”

About Route 92 Medical, Inc.

Route 92 Medical is on a mission to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention through cutting-edge engineering, innovative product design, and revolutionary procedural change. Founded by physicians, the company collaborates with leading neurovascular clinicians to solve the biggest challenges in neurointervention and deliver meaningful, differentiated solutions that promote clinical success. For more information, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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