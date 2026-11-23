Cadillac Mines Intersects 3.39 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 8.4 Metres At The Chesterville East Extension Supporting Potential Northeast Expansion Of The Open Pit Resource
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Downhole
Interval
(m)
| ETW
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
|Zone
| KAD26-460
|107.3
|122.0
|14.6
|9.5
|1.46
| KA Open Pit
|231.9
|241.1
|9.1
|6.3
|1.78
| KAD26-489
|19.0
|26.0
|7.0
|3.8
|7.96
| KA Open Pit
|Incl.
|23.9
|26.0
|2.1
|1.2
|22.50
|KAD26-499A
|150.0
|158.5
|8.5
|5.4
|2.76
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-515
|277.6
|313.0
|35.4
|18.4
|1.50
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-523A
|465.4
|472.6
|7.2
|5.9
|2.30
|KA Open Pit
| KAD26-534
|237.0
|261.0
|24.0
|18.0
|1.19
| CVE Extension
|277.6
|299.0
|21.4
|16.3
|0.77
|KAD26-536
|133.0
|134.0
|1.0
|0.6
|38.04
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-540A
|290.0
|296.9
|7.0
|4.2
|2.55
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-548
|242.0
|243.0
|1.0
|0.5
|22.40
|KA Open Pit
| KAD26-549
|319.9
|320.9
|1.0
|0.7
|61.09
| CVE Extension
|328.2
|350.2
|22.0
|16.2
|0.68
|KAD26-550
|77.6
|86.9
|9.4
|6.0
|1.90
|KA Open Pit
| KAD26-554
|201.5
|214.3
|12.8
|8.0
|3.89
| KA Open Pit
|Incl.
|203.8
|207.5
|3.8
|2.4
|11.23
| KAD26-557
|316.0
|328.1
|12.2
|8.4
|3.39
| CVE Extension
|Incl.
|316.0
|316.8
|0.8
|0.6
|46.17
Notes on Table 1:Estimated True Widths (ETW) are estimated based on drill hole Geology or comparison with other on-section drill holes. The composite assay grades presented in the summary tables are calculated using a minimum average of 0.20 g/t for Au, with a maximum of 3.0 m internal waste and no grade capping. Full results can be found her.
Table 2. Drill hole locations.
|Drill Hole
|Easting
|Northing
| Elevation
(masl)
|Azimuth
|Dip
| Total Length
(m)
|Zone
|KAD26-456
|605296
|5332300
|312.0
|289
|-48
|285
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-460
|606321
|5332973
|332.3
|326
|-46
|270
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-464
|605246
|5332279
|308.7
|295
|-45
|189
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-489
|605686
|5332625
|321.6
|151
|-62
|579
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-490
|605175
|5332469
|304.7
|118
|-44
|306
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-497
|606216
|5333212
|329.9
|126
|-68
|590.25
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-4993
|606318
|5333260
|334.7
|124
|-55
|201.53
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-499A
|606318
|5333260
|334.7
|121
|-58
|237
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-499B
|606318
|5333260
|334.7
|123
|-56
|494
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-510
|606026
|5333132
|321.0
|148
|-61
|657
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-511
|606352
|5332896
|316.3
|149
|-70
|180
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-512
|606216
|5333212
|329.9
|123
|-66
|567
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-515
|606318
|5333260
|334.7
|122
|-73
|600
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-516
|606482
|5332943
|306.3
|317
|-77
|252
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-5233
|606026
|5333132
|321.0
|150
|-47
|167
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-523A
|606026
|5333133
|320.9
|150
|-47
|590
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-524
|606216
|5333212
|329.9
|179
|-54
|585
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-528
|606318
|5333260
|334.7
|170
|-57
|561
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-534
|606318
|5333260
|334.7
|159
|-52
|462
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-536
|605445
|5332337
|311.6
|333
|-47
|201
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-539
|606216
|5333212
|329.9
|182
|-59
|621
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-5403
|605938
|5333110
|312.1
|141
|-60
|120
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-540A
|605938
|5333110
|312.1
|138
|-62
|399
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-544
|606175
|5333035
|319.0
|142
|-46
|396
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-545
|606318
|5333260
|334.7
|131
|-70
|645
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-548
|605937
|5333111
|312.1
|138
|-67
|588
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-549
|606216
|5333212
|329.9
|171
|-52
|531
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-550
|606178
|5333033
|319.0
|139
|-56
|417
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-553
|606318
|5333260
|334.7
|138
|-56
|467
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-554
|605937
|5333109
|312.0
|154
|-57
|399
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-555
|606216
|5333212
|329.9
|152
|-55
|304
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-557
|606318
|5333260
|334.7
|150
|-58
|509
|CVE Extension
|KAD26-559
|605937
|5333111
|312.1
|168
|-62
|338
|KA Open Pit
|KAD26-562
|605938
|5333109
|312.0
|136
|-56
|396
|KA Open Pit
Notes on Table 2:Table contains information for 2026 diamond drill holes of the CVE program with selected results presented in Table 1. Coordinate system NAD83 UTM Zone 17N. Hole abandoned due to significant deviation.
2026 Exploration Summary and Outlook
Kerr-Addison is the flagship property of Cadillac Mines and is located along the historic Cadillac Larder Lake Break. In 2026, Cadillac is executing its largest ever annual drill campaign, targeting the completion of 145,000 meters of diamond drilling across its entire property portfolio, including Larder and Galloway, at a budgeted cost of approximately $65 million. Through the end of October 2026, Cadillac completed 122,927 metres of drilling, representing 85% of the full-year target. Currently Cadillac is operating 13 diamond drill rigs, with six focused on expanding mineralization and collecting preliminary geomechanical data at its newly acquired Larder Property, four testing mineralization extents on the Galloway property in Quebec, one currently testing below the known mineralization at the Geminid Nickel target, and two targeting infill and expansionary drilling at Kerr-Addison.
During the fourth quarter, Cadillac Mines initiated a property wide airborne geophysical survey covering the Larder, Galloway and Kerr properties and is planning a ground based deep penetrating MT geophysical survey. In addition, Cadillac has contracted Geologic AI to scan over 40,000 m of historic Galloway core from the 400-hole historical diamond drill database, collecting continuous XRF chemistry plus hyperspectral mineralogy to aid in the geologic interpretation and re-assaying of select intervals of core for Copper and Molybdenum.
Mineral Resource Estimate
The third MRE for the Kerr-Addison Deposit was prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (2014) and CIM Best Practice Guidelines (2019), as incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. The effective date of the latest MRE is February 27, 2026, and the estimate was completed under the supervision of Maxime Ménard, P.Geo., the Qualified Person responsible for the estimate.
Table 3. 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate
|Resource Category
| Tonnage
(Mt)
| Gold Grade
(g/t)
| Metal Content
(Moz Au)
|Open Pit
|Indicated
|74.3
|1.3
|3.0
|Inferred
|13.6
|0.6
|0.3
|Underground
|Indicated
|4.1
|2.6
|0.4
|Inferred
|12.3
|4.9
|1.9
|Total
|Indicated
|78.5
|1.3
|3.4
|Inferred
|25.9
|2.7
|2.2
Notes on Table 3:The Mineral Resource Estimate has been prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (2014) and CIM Best Practice Guidelines. Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Contained metal values are calculated using unrounded tonnage and grade values. Mineral Resources are reported within constraining shapes that demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. Open pit Mineral Resources are reported within a conceptual pit shell using a cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au, based on the following parameters: gold price of USD 2,300/oz, exchange rate of 0.73 USD/CAD (1.37 CAD/USD), gold recovery of 91%, payable factor of 99%, royalty of 3%, selling cost of USD 5/oz, processing and G&A cost of CAD 16.50/t, mining cost of CAD 3.50/t mined, and an overall slope angle of 50°. Underground Mineral Resources are reported within optimized stope shapes generated using the Deswik Stope Optimizer (DSO), based on a longhole open stoping mining method. These shapes were generated using a cut-off grade of 1.2 g/t Au, based on the following parameters: gold price of USD 2,300/oz, exchange rate of 0.73 USD/CAD (1.37 CAD/USD), gold recovery of 91%, payable factor of 99%, royalty of 3%, selling cost of USD 5/oz, processing and transport cost of CAD 13.60/t, mining cost of CAD 90.13/t mined, and G&A cost of CAD 6.72/t, for a total operating cost of CAD 110.45/t. Reported grades are undiluted and reflect in-situ estimates constrained by these shapes. Bulk density values range from approximately 2.7 t/m3 to 2.94 t/m3, depending on lithology. Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with CIM guidelines; no Measured Mineral Resources have been defined. Blocks located within historical mined voids and within the overburden had their gold value set to zero and are excluded from the Mineral Resource Estimate. Underground Mineral Resources located within 12 m of historical stopes are reported as remnant material due to increased mining complexity and operational risks associated with extracting material adjacent to historical workings. The Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate is Maxime Ménard, P.Geo. The Mineral Resource Estimate is based on an octree block model with a parent block size of 5 m × 5 m × 5 m, constructed in Leapfrog Edge and constrained by geological domains, topography and historical void models.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control Procedures
Cadillac Mines maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program at the Kerr-Addison Project to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry-standard best practices.
Drill core is logged and sampled at core logging facilities in Virginiatown and Rouyn-Noranda under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. Sample intervals are selected by a geologist based on geological observations, with sample numbers, certified reference materials (CRMs), and blanks inserted into the sample sequence and recorded in the database. Drill core is cut in half using an automated core saw equipped with a diamond-tipped blade. One half of the core is placed in labelled plastic sample bags and then packaged in plastic shipping containers for shipment, while the remaining half is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. Saws and surrounding areas are thoroughly cleaned at the end of every shift and between each hole.
Core samples are transported by Manitoulin Transport to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay and Rouyn-Noranda for sample preparation and gold analysis and then shipped to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver for multi-element analysis. Sample preparation includes crushing the sample to at least 70% passing 2 mm. A 500 g sub-sample is collected using a riffle splitter, transferred into a sealed and uniquely coded jar, and analyzed for gold by Photon Assay. A second sub-sample of up to 250 g is collected using a riffle splitter, pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 microns, and analyzed for multi-element chemistry using four-acid digestion of a 0.25 g analytical split with an ICP-AES finish.
Cadillac Mines inserts CRMs (5%), blanks (5%), and duplicate (5%) samples into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy, contamination, and sampling precision. ALS Laboratories are an ISO/IEC accredited laboratory and maintain internal quality control procedures, including the insertion of laboratory blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.
Qualified Person
Mr. Kerry Sparkes, M.Sc. P.Geo. is Cadillac's SVP Exploration and the Qualified Person who has approved the technical information disclosed in this release.
Messrs. Maxime Ménard, P.Geo. and Sunil Koppalkar, P.Eng., from G Mining Services Inc. are the Qualified Persons (QPs) responsible for the preparation of the Kerr Addison Mineral Resource Estimate.
About Cadillac Mines
Cadillac Mines Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing a growing portfolio of gold and critical mineral projects along the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake Break in Ontario and Québec. Anchored by the historic Kerr-Addison Mine, the Company is focused on expanding its gold resource base, advancing the Geminid nickel deposit and unlocking the broader potential of its district-scale Abitibi land position. Through disciplined exploration, technical excellence and responsible development, Cadillac Mines is working to create lasting value for shareholders, communities and other stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit .
Additional Information
For further information, please contact:
Hannes Portmann, Chief Financial Officer
...
Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain“forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future development plans and the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; results of exploration; the economics of processing methods; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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