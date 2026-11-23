(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadillac Mines Corporation (TSX: CADY ), (" Cadillac Mines " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce additional assay results from diamond drilling at the Chesterville East Extension (“CVE”), at Kerr-Addison (“KA”), located in Virginiatown, Ontario. Drilling reported today continues to increase drill density within that area, in ground not included in the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”). These results continue to support the potential extension of the 2026 mineral resource pit to the northeast. Additionally, infill drilling within the resource pit also continues to intersect significant mineralization in material classified as waste in the 2026 MRE. These infill results not only continue to better define inferred areas within the pit that are expected to convert to higher confidence resources going forward but will also reduce the overall strip. Results are reported for 34 drill holes totalling 14,104 metres: 17 at CVE Extension and 17 within the resource pit. All assay results in this release were received after the cut-off date for the 2026 MRE and were not used in that estimate. Chesterville East Extension Drilling Highlights Selected highlight results include:

3.39 g/t Au over 8.4 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole KAD26-557

1.50 g/t Au over 18.4 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole KAD26-515 1.19 g/t Au over 18.0 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole KAD26-534

Infill Drilling Highlights Selected highlight results include:

3.89 g/t Au over 8.0 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole KAD26-554

1.46 g/t Au over 9.5 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole KAD26-460, and

1.78 g/t Au over 6.3 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole KAD26-460 2.30 g/t Au over 5.9 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole KAD26-523A Rick Howes, Chief Executive Officer of Cadillac Mines, stated, "At CVE the work is now about continuing to increase quality and confidence. These holes fill in the area we reported in September and continue to return mineralization in ground that is not within our current resource." Mr. Howes continued. "Along with continued results at CVE and both inside and immediately below the pit, this drilling shows Kerr still has room to grow on several fronts.” Geology and Context of Results The Kerr-Addison Deposit is an Archean orogenic gold system located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. It is spatially associated with the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone (LLCDZ), a major crustal fault that acted as a conduit for hydrothermal fluids and controlled the emplacement of gold mineralization. The Kerr Fault, a steeply north dipping subsidiary splay of the LLCDZ, strikes eastward across the property and is taken as the boundary between the hangingwall to the north and the footwall panels to the south. There are five main mineralized domains that host the Kerr mineralization: Green Carbonate and Flow domains, which constitute the Main Break mineralization that accounted for over 10 million ounces of historical gold production, and the Footwall (Chesterville or CVE), Albitic and Graphitic domains which accounted for under 0.5 Moz of historic production. Chesterville East Extension Expansion drilling at CVE continued following the results reported on September 21, 2026. Drilling during this period continued to test the CVE zone along strike and at depth, and increased drill density in the area previously reported.

Hole KAD26-515 (Figures 1, 3 & 4) was drilled on section B-B', and intersected 1.50 g/t Au over 18.4 m (ETW) at a grade above the open pit resource average, approximately 250 metres below surface and 360 metres northeast of the 2026 MRE resource pit, in the footwall domain adjacent to the Kerr Fault. The intersection is in ground not included in the 2026 MRE and supports the continuity of mineralization at CVE between previously reported holes.

Holes KAD26-557 and KAD26-534 (Figures 1, 3 & 5) were drilled on section C-C', approximately 180-320 metres northeast of the 2026 MRE resource pit at the depth of the intersections. KAD26-557 intersected 3.39 g/t Au over 8.4 m (ETW) at a grade almost three times the open pit resource average, approximately 195 metres below surface. KAD26-534 intersected 1.19 g/t Au over 18.0 m (ETW) at a grade comparable to the open pit resource average, approximately 235 metres below surface. Both intersections are in footwall mineralization, in ground not included in the 2026 MRE.

Infill Drilling Drilling within and below the 2026 MRE resource pit continues to test areas not included in the 2026 MRE that the Company has interpreted as mineralized from existing drilling and warranting further testing.

Hole KAD26-460 (Figures 1 & 6) returned two intersections on section D-D'. The upper intersection, 1.46 g/t Au over 9.5 m (ETW), sits within the 2026 MRE resource pit approximately 70 metres below surface, adjacent to inferred resource blocks and in ground classified as waste in the 2026 MRE. The lower intersection, 1.78 g/t Au over 6.3 m (ETW), sits approximately 80 metres below the base of the resource pit, 150 metres below surface, at a grade above the open pit resource, in ground not included in the 2026 MRE, below blocks classified as Inferred Mineral Resources in that estimate, indicating that mineralization is present below the current resource on this section. This lower intersection represents mineralization considered to be part of the CVE Extension.



Hole KAD26-523A (Figures 1 & 7) returned three intersections on section E-E'. The upper intersection, 1.30 g/t Au over 5.8 m (ETW), sits within the 2026 MRE resource pit approximately 195 metres below surface, in material not included in the 2026 MRE. The lower intersections, 2.30 g/t Au over 5.9 m (ETW) and 1.60 g/t Au over 4.8 m, sit approximately 50-75 metres below the base of the resource pit, 340 metres below surface, at a grade above the open pit resource average, in ground not included in the 2026 MRE and below areas the Company has interpreted as mineralized from existing drilling. Combined, these intersections demonstrate the potential to increase ounces within the Resource Pit as well as identifying mineralization immediately below it.

Hole KAD26-554 (Figures 1 & 8) was drilled on section F-F', and intersected 3.89 g/t Au over 8.0 m (ETW) at a grade well above the open pit grade, 175 m below surface and within the eastern margin of the 2026 MRE Resource Pit, in the hangingwall domain. The intersection is in material treated as waste in the 2026 MRE and demonstrates the continued potential to add incremental ounces within the Resource Pit at or above the average grade.

Infill drilling within the resource pit continues to test material treated as waste in the 2026 MRE, including areas the Company has interpreted as mineralized from existing drilling. Subject to an updated mineral resource estimate, these results are expected to support the conversion of this material to new mineral resources, with the potential to reduce the overall strip ratio. CVE Extension and Infill drilling will continue through the end of the year and into Q1 2027 to increase drill density in more sparsely drilled areas, ahead of the next MRE update in mid-2027 Figure 1





Plan Map of selected highlight drill hole section locations with recently modelled Au grade shells. Figure 2





Plan Map of all drill hole locations from this release, surface projection of 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) with MRE pit outline at surface. Areas shown as interpreted mineralization represent the Company's geological interpretation of mineralization intersected in drilling. They are not included in the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate, as drill spacing in these areas is currently insufficient. They are not Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further drilling will result in their inclusion in a Mineral Resource. Figure 3





Longitudinal section A-A' looking northwest, showing highlighted 2026 drill hole intersections from this release in full colour, with black outlines, previous drilling in semi-transparent. Intersections are sized by Au grade multiplied by metres. Intersection points with a black border and label correspond to the selected highlights presented in this release. Previously released and historical drill holes not shown.

Figure 4





Cross section B-B' looking northeast, showing drill hole KAD26-515 with 2026 MRE Block Model and interpreted mineralization. Note that the 2026 MRE Resource Pit Shell does not extend this far east. Previously released and historical drill holes as well as intersections from this release that did not meet the highlight section criteria are shown in grey. Reported intervals are estimated true width.

Figure 5





Cross section C-C' looking northeast, showing drill holes KAD26-534 and KAD26-557 with 2026 MRE Block Model, interpreted mineralization and 2026 MRE Resource Pit Shell. Previously released and historical drill holes as well as intersections from this release that did not meet the highlight section criteria are shown in grey. Reported intervals are estimated true width. Areas shown as interpreted mineralization represent the Company's geological interpretation of mineralization intersected in drilling. They are not included in the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate, as drill spacing in these areas is currently insufficient. They are not Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further drilling will result in their inclusion in a Mineral Resource.

Figure 6





Cross section D-D' looking northeast, showing drill hole KAD26-460 with 2026 MRE Block Model, interpreted mineralization and 2026 MRE Resource Pit Shell. Note the within pit footwall interval of 1.46 g/t Au over 9.5 m (ETW) which may add volume to the Inferred resource blocks as well as the 1.78 g/t Au over 6.3 m (ETW) intersection within the hangingwall domain approximately 100 m below the Resource Pit. Previously released and historical drill holes as well as intersections from this release that did not meet the highlight section criteria are shown in grey. Reported intervals are estimated true width. Areas shown as interpreted mineralization represent the Company's geological interpretation of mineralization intersected in drilling. They are not included in the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate, as drill spacing in these areas is currently insufficient. They are not Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further drilling will result in their inclusion in a Mineral Resource. Figure 7





Cross section E-E' looking northeast, showing drill hole KAD26-523A with 2026 MRE Block Model, interpreted mineralization and 2026 MRE Resource Pit Shell. The upper intersection sits within the resource pit in material not included in the 2026 MRE. Intersections approximately 50 to 75 metres below the resource pit sit below blocks classified as Inferred Mineral Resources. Previously released and historical drill holes as well as intersections from this release that did not meet the highlight section criteria are shown in grey. Reported intervals are estimated true width (ETW). Areas shown as interpreted mineralization represent the Company's geological interpretation of mineralization intersected in drilling. They are not included in the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate, as drill spacing in these areas is currently insufficient. They are not Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further drilling will result in their inclusion in a Mineral Resource.

Figure 8





Cross section F-F' looking northeast, showing drill hole KAD26-554 with hangingwall intersection well above the 2026 Resource Pit average grade. Previously released and historical drill holes as well as intersections from this release that did not meet the highlight section criteria are shown in grey. Reported intervals are estimated true width (ETW). Areas shown as interpreted mineralization represent the Company's geological interpretation of mineralization intersected in drilling. They are not included in the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate, as drill spacing in these areas is currently insufficient. They are not Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further drilling will result in their inclusion in a Mineral Resource.

Table 1. Selected Significant Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Downhole

Interval

(m) ETW

(m) Au

(g/t) Zone KAD26-460

107.3 122.0 14.6 9.5 1.46 KA Open Pit

231.9 241.1 9.1 6.3 1.78 KAD26-489

19.0 26.0 7.0 3.8 7.96 KA Open Pit

Incl. 23.9 26.0 2.1 1.2 22.50 KAD26-499A 150.0 158.5 8.5 5.4 2.76 CVE Extension KAD26-515 277.6 313.0 35.4 18.4 1.50 CVE Extension KAD26-523A 465.4 472.6 7.2 5.9 2.30 KA Open Pit KAD26-534

237.0 261.0 24.0 18.0 1.19 CVE Extension

277.6 299.0 21.4 16.3 0.77 KAD26-536 133.0 134.0 1.0 0.6 38.04 KA Open Pit KAD26-540A 290.0 296.9 7.0 4.2 2.55 KA Open Pit KAD26-548 242.0 243.0 1.0 0.5 22.40 KA Open Pit KAD26-549

319.9 320.9 1.0 0.7 61.09 CVE Extension

328.2 350.2 22.0 16.2 0.68 KAD26-550 77.6 86.9 9.4 6.0 1.90 KA Open Pit KAD26-554

201.5 214.3 12.8 8.0 3.89 KA Open Pit

Incl. 203.8 207.5 3.8 2.4 11.23 KAD26-557

316.0 328.1 12.2 8.4 3.39 CVE Extension

Incl. 316.0 316.8 0.8 0.6 46.17

Notes on Table 1:

Estimated True Widths (ETW) are estimated based on drill hole Geology or comparison with other on-section drill holes.The composite assay grades presented in the summary tables are calculated using a minimum average of 0.20 g/t for Au, with a maximum of 3.0 m internal waste and no grade capping.Full results can be found her.

Table 2. Drill hole locations.

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation

(masl) Azimuth Dip Total Length

(m) Zone KAD26-456 605296 5332300 312.0 289 -48 285 KA Open Pit KAD26-460 606321 5332973 332.3 326 -46 270 KA Open Pit KAD26-464 605246 5332279 308.7 295 -45 189 KA Open Pit KAD26-489 605686 5332625 321.6 151 -62 579 KA Open Pit KAD26-490 605175 5332469 304.7 118 -44 306 KA Open Pit KAD26-497 606216 5333212 329.9 126 -68 590.25 CVE Extension KAD26-4993 606318 5333260 334.7 124 -55 201.53 CVE Extension KAD26-499A 606318 5333260 334.7 121 -58 237 CVE Extension KAD26-499B 606318 5333260 334.7 123 -56 494 CVE Extension KAD26-510 606026 5333132 321.0 148 -61 657 KA Open Pit KAD26-511 606352 5332896 316.3 149 -70 180 CVE Extension KAD26-512 606216 5333212 329.9 123 -66 567 CVE Extension KAD26-515 606318 5333260 334.7 122 -73 600 CVE Extension KAD26-516 606482 5332943 306.3 317 -77 252 CVE Extension KAD26-5233 606026 5333132 321.0 150 -47 167 KA Open Pit KAD26-523A 606026 5333133 320.9 150 -47 590 KA Open Pit KAD26-524 606216 5333212 329.9 179 -54 585 CVE Extension KAD26-528 606318 5333260 334.7 170 -57 561 CVE Extension KAD26-534 606318 5333260 334.7 159 -52 462 CVE Extension KAD26-536 605445 5332337 311.6 333 -47 201 KA Open Pit KAD26-539 606216 5333212 329.9 182 -59 621 CVE Extension KAD26-5403 605938 5333110 312.1 141 -60 120 KA Open Pit KAD26-540A 605938 5333110 312.1 138 -62 399 KA Open Pit KAD26-544 606175 5333035 319.0 142 -46 396 KA Open Pit KAD26-545 606318 5333260 334.7 131 -70 645 CVE Extension KAD26-548 605937 5333111 312.1 138 -67 588 KA Open Pit KAD26-549 606216 5333212 329.9 171 -52 531 CVE Extension KAD26-550 606178 5333033 319.0 139 -56 417 KA Open Pit KAD26-553 606318 5333260 334.7 138 -56 467 CVE Extension KAD26-554 605937 5333109 312.0 154 -57 399 KA Open Pit KAD26-555 606216 5333212 329.9 152 -55 304 CVE Extension KAD26-557 606318 5333260 334.7 150 -58 509 CVE Extension KAD26-559 605937 5333111 312.1 168 -62 338 KA Open Pit KAD26-562 605938 5333109 312.0 136 -56 396 KA Open Pit

Notes on Table 2:

Table contains information for 2026 diamond drill holes of the CVE program with selected results presented in Table 1.Coordinate system NAD83 UTM Zone 17N.Hole abandoned due to significant deviation.

2026 Exploration Summary and Outlook

Kerr-Addison is the flagship property of Cadillac Mines and is located along the historic Cadillac Larder Lake Break. In 2026, Cadillac is executing its largest ever annual drill campaign, targeting the completion of 145,000 meters of diamond drilling across its entire property portfolio, including Larder and Galloway, at a budgeted cost of approximately $65 million. Through the end of October 2026, Cadillac completed 122,927 metres of drilling, representing 85% of the full-year target. Currently Cadillac is operating 13 diamond drill rigs, with six focused on expanding mineralization and collecting preliminary geomechanical data at its newly acquired Larder Property, four testing mineralization extents on the Galloway property in Quebec, one currently testing below the known mineralization at the Geminid Nickel target, and two targeting infill and expansionary drilling at Kerr-Addison.

During the fourth quarter, Cadillac Mines initiated a property wide airborne geophysical survey covering the Larder, Galloway and Kerr properties and is planning a ground based deep penetrating MT geophysical survey. In addition, Cadillac has contracted Geologic AI to scan over 40,000 m of historic Galloway core from the 400-hole historical diamond drill database, collecting continuous XRF chemistry plus hyperspectral mineralogy to aid in the geologic interpretation and re-assaying of select intervals of core for Copper and Molybdenum.

Mineral Resource Estimate

The third MRE for the Kerr-Addison Deposit was prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (2014) and CIM Best Practice Guidelines (2019), as incorporated by reference in NI 43-101. The effective date of the latest MRE is February 27, 2026, and the estimate was completed under the supervision of Maxime Ménard, P.Geo., the Qualified Person responsible for the estimate.

Table 3. 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate

Resource Category Tonnage

(Mt) Gold Grade

(g/t) Metal Content

(Moz Au) Open Pit Indicated 74.3 1.3 3.0 Inferred 13.6 0.6 0.3 Underground Indicated 4.1 2.6 0.4 Inferred 12.3 4.9 1.9 Total Indicated 78.5 1.3 3.4 Inferred 25.9 2.7 2.2

Notes on Table 3:

The Mineral Resource Estimate has been prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (2014) and CIM Best Practice Guidelines.Numbers may not sum due to rounding.Contained metal values are calculated using unrounded tonnage and grade values.Mineral Resources are reported within constraining shapes that demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.Open pit Mineral Resources are reported within a conceptual pit shell using a cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au, based on the following parameters: gold price of USD 2,300/oz, exchange rate of 0.73 USD/CAD (1.37 CAD/USD), gold recovery of 91%, payable factor of 99%, royalty of 3%, selling cost of USD 5/oz, processing and G&A cost of CAD 16.50/t, mining cost of CAD 3.50/t mined, and an overall slope angle of 50°.Underground Mineral Resources are reported within optimized stope shapes generated using the Deswik Stope Optimizer (DSO), based on a longhole open stoping mining method. These shapes were generated using a cut-off grade of 1.2 g/t Au, based on the following parameters: gold price of USD 2,300/oz, exchange rate of 0.73 USD/CAD (1.37 CAD/USD), gold recovery of 91%, payable factor of 99%, royalty of 3%, selling cost of USD 5/oz, processing and transport cost of CAD 13.60/t, mining cost of CAD 90.13/t mined, and G&A cost of CAD 6.72/t, for a total operating cost of CAD 110.45/t. Reported grades are undiluted and reflect in-situ estimates constrained by these shapes.Bulk density values range from approximately 2.7 t/m3 to 2.94 t/m3, depending on lithology.Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with CIM guidelines; no Measured Mineral Resources have been defined.Blocks located within historical mined voids and within the overburden had their gold value set to zero and are excluded from the Mineral Resource Estimate.Underground Mineral Resources located within 12 m of historical stopes are reported as remnant material due to increased mining complexity and operational risks associated with extracting material adjacent to historical workings.The Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate is Maxime Ménard, P.Geo.The Mineral Resource Estimate is based on an octree block model with a parent block size of 5 m × 5 m × 5 m, constructed in Leapfrog Edge and constrained by geological domains, topography and historical void models.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Procedures

Cadillac Mines maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program at the Kerr-Addison Project to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry-standard best practices.

Drill core is logged and sampled at core logging facilities in Virginiatown and Rouyn-Noranda under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. Sample intervals are selected by a geologist based on geological observations, with sample numbers, certified reference materials (CRMs), and blanks inserted into the sample sequence and recorded in the database. Drill core is cut in half using an automated core saw equipped with a diamond-tipped blade. One half of the core is placed in labelled plastic sample bags and then packaged in plastic shipping containers for shipment, while the remaining half is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. Saws and surrounding areas are thoroughly cleaned at the end of every shift and between each hole.

Core samples are transported by Manitoulin Transport to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay and Rouyn-Noranda for sample preparation and gold analysis and then shipped to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver for multi-element analysis. Sample preparation includes crushing the sample to at least 70% passing 2 mm. A 500 g sub-sample is collected using a riffle splitter, transferred into a sealed and uniquely coded jar, and analyzed for gold by Photon Assay. A second sub-sample of up to 250 g is collected using a riffle splitter, pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 microns, and analyzed for multi-element chemistry using four-acid digestion of a 0.25 g analytical split with an ICP-AES finish.

Cadillac Mines inserts CRMs (5%), blanks (5%), and duplicate (5%) samples into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy, contamination, and sampling precision. ALS Laboratories are an ISO/IEC accredited laboratory and maintain internal quality control procedures, including the insertion of laboratory blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

Qualified Person

Mr. Kerry Sparkes, M.Sc. P.Geo. is Cadillac's SVP Exploration and the Qualified Person who has approved the technical information disclosed in this release.

Messrs. Maxime Ménard, P.Geo. and Sunil Koppalkar, P.Eng., from G Mining Services Inc. are the Qualified Persons (QPs) responsible for the preparation of the Kerr Addison Mineral Resource Estimate.

About Cadillac Mines

Cadillac Mines Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing a growing portfolio of gold and critical mineral projects along the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake Break in Ontario and Québec. Anchored by the historic Kerr-Addison Mine, the Company is focused on expanding its gold resource base, advancing the Geminid nickel deposit and unlocking the broader potential of its district-scale Abitibi land position. Through disciplined exploration, technical excellence and responsible development, Cadillac Mines is working to create lasting value for shareholders, communities and other stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit .

Additional Information

For further information, please contact:

Hannes Portmann, Chief Financial Officer

...

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain“forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future development plans and the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; results of exploration; the economics of processing methods; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at