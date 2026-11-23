MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total potential lease revenue nears $100 billion, with all renewal options

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD), a U.S. based AI data center infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, ownership and operation of large-scale, purpose-built campuses serving hyperscale off-takers under long-term contracts, today announced that it has entered into a new 18-year lease agreement with a tier-one investment-grade hyperscaler for 150 MW of critical IT capacity.

The lease provides for approximately $5.4 billion in base-term contracted revenue, or approximately $12.7 billion if all renewal options are exercised over a 33-year total term. With this addition, the Company's total contracted base-term lease revenue exceeds $41 billion, or approximately $100 billion if all renewal options are exercised.

The lease contains improved commercial terms over our prior leases, including higher pricing, as Applied Digital continues to scale its AI infrastructure platform. The 18-year duration gives the Company greater long-term revenue visibility.

With this latest lease, Applied Digital's portfolio is over 1.6 GW of total contracted critical IT load and 2.2 GW of grid-connected peak load. Approximately 75% of the Company's total contracted base-term lease revenue is now attributable to investment-grade, which we believe underscores the credit quality of its customer base and the strength of its long-term leasing model.

“Securing another large-scale, long-term lease with a tier-one investment-grade hyperscaler reinforces to us the strength of our customer relationships and the quality of our contracted revenue,” said Wes Cummins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Digital.“We believe our portfolio reflects the scale and sophistication of the infrastructure we've developed, and our focus remains on executing with the speed, discipline and consistency required for our customers.”

“We plan to finance this build through our established structure, including first-in equity already funded from our balance sheet and through our $5 billion programmatic equity partnership with Macquarie Asset Management, followed by project financing supported by the long-term lease with a tier-one investment-grade tenant,” said Saidal Mohmand, Applied Digital's Chief Financial Officer.“We expect to complete the remaining project finance for Delta Forge 1 and Polaris Forge 3 in the first calendar quarter of 2027, followed by Delta Forge 2 in the second calendar quarter of 2027. This approach is designed to optimize our cost of capital while aligning capital deployment with construction timelines,” Mr. Mohmand continued.

Delivery of the capacity is currently anticipated to begin in the first half of calendar 2028, subject to applicable development milestones, utility arrangements and regulatory approvals.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) is a U.S. based AI infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, ownership and operation of large-scale, purpose-built AI data center campuses.

Combining the fundamentals of technical real estate with the specialized requirements of digital infrastructure, the Company provides the mission-critical power, advanced liquid cooling and connectivity required to support artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads. Applied Digital's AI Factory campuses are leased to hyperscale customers under long-term contracts, combining specialized infrastructure assets with predictable, long-term revenue streams.

Through its repeatable approach to design, development and operations, Applied Digital delivers highly engineered infrastructure designed to support the demanding requirements of AI computing at scale.

Learn more at applieddigital.com or follow @APLDdigital on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives, and future financing plans. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as“will,”“continue,”“build,”“future,”“increase,”“drive,”“believe,”“look,”“ahead,”“confident,”“proven,”“deliver,”“outlook,”“expect,”“project” and“predict.” Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements that reflect perspectives and expectations regarding lease agreements, including statements regarding the expected base-term contracted revenue and total potential lease revenue under the new lease and the anticipated commercial benefits, pricing and revenue visibility of the new lease; (ii) statements regarding the Company's plans to finance the build through its equity partnership with Macquarie Asset Management and subsequent project financing; (iii) statements regarding any current or prospective data center campus development, including the anticipated timing of delivery of capacity under the new lease and the expected timing of completing project financing for Delta Forge 1, Polaris Forge 3 and Delta Forge 2; (iv) statements about the high-performance computing (HPC) industry; (v) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the Company's evolving business model, or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers; (vi) statements of future economic performance; and (vii) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the company or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our ability to complete construction of our data center campuses as planned; the satisfaction of conditions to effectiveness under our lease agreements, including the execution and regulatory approval of related power supply agreements; whether or not our customers exercise the renewal options under their leases with us; the lead time of customer acquisition and leasing decisions and related internal approval processes; changes to artificial intelligence and HPC infrastructure needs and their impact on future plans; costs related to the HPC operations and strategy; our ability to timely deliver any services required in connection with completion of installation under lease agreements; our ability to raise additional capital to fund the ongoing datacenter construction and operations; our ability to obtain financing of datacenter leases and more broadly for our development and general corporate activities, including our ability to finance the build through our equity partnership with Macquarie Asset Management; our dependence on principal customers, including our ability to execute and perform our obligations under our leases with key customers; our ability to timely and successfully build new hosting facilities with the appropriate contractual margins and efficiencies; power or other supply disruptions and equipment failures; the inability to comply with regulations, developments and changes in regulations; cash flow and access to capital; availability of financing to continue to grow our business; decline in demand for our products and services; maintenance of third party relationships; and conditions in the debt and equity capital markets; our ability to obtain project financing on acceptable terms and within the anticipated timeframes; our ability to achieve applicable development milestones, secure utility and power arrangements and obtain required regulatory approvals in time to deliver capacity as anticipated; and the creditworthiness of, and continued performance by, our customers under their leases. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections captioned“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors,” and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at , on the company's website ( ) under“Investors,” or on request from the company. Information in this press release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.

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