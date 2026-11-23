MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO and DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unusual Whales, Inc. and Blackbox.io, Inc. today announced that Unusual Whales has acquired the BlackBoxStocks platform from its holding company Blackbox.io, Inc. The transaction closed on October 23, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

BlackBoxStocks, founded in 2015, pioneered the combination of real-time analytics and an active social trading community for retail traders. Unusual Whales, with more than 5 million followers on X, is widely recognized as one of the largest voices for retail traders online and the preferred provider of real-time market data for retail traders and AI builders. The BlackBox team is joining Unusual Whales.

“We built Unusual Whales because we believe individual investors deserve equal access to the data and tools normally reserved for large institutions and hedge funds,” said Matt Saincome, CEO of Unusual Whales.“Today we arm the rebels of the BlackBoxStocks community, which I've long admired, with millions of dollars' worth of additional real-time market data sets and tools to help find their next trade.”

Both platforms will continue operating under their respective brands.

Unusual Whales provides comprehensive market intelligence, including real-time options flow, dark pool activity, market maker positioning, congressional trading disclosures, credit card spend data, foot traffic data, and advanced analytical tools. Its API and MCP server, among its fastest-growing products, serve as the market data layer for AI agents: more than 100 data tools that developers use to build trading bots, backtests, and custom dashboards, available directly inside ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok.

BlackBoxStocks provides proprietary algorithmic alerts across more than 11,000 stocks, options flow filtered to highlight institutional positioning, dark pool data, and live trading rooms led by Team Traders who provide live market analysis and trade ideas throughout the trading day.

The two teams are already working together, bringing Unusual Whales' data depth and developer tools to BlackBoxStocks' alerts and trading rooms, and exploring new functionality for Unusual Whales.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. founder and former CEO Gust Kepler remarked:“I am incredibly proud of the product and legacy that we have built since launching Blackbox in 2015. Working alongside this talented team and creating a product used by worldwide community of traders has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career. I cannot think of a better company than Unusual Whales to carry forward the legacy of the unique fintech and social media platform we've created. I think it's safe to say the retail trading community realized a major gain as a result of this transaction.”

About Unusual Whales

Unusual Whales is an options and equity data platform that has been at the forefront of the intersection of politics and finance since 2019. It provides real-time options flow, dark pool data, congressional trading disclosures, and market analytics to retail traders, and its API and MCP server make that data available to developers and AI agents building trading bots, backtests, and custom alerts. Learn more at unusualwhales.com.

About BlackBoxStocks

Founded in 2015, BlackBoxStocks was one of the first real-time analytics and social trading platforms built for retail traders. Its proprietary software continuously scans U.S. markets to find volatility and unusual activity, filters options flow to highlight institutional positioning, and delivers algo-driven alerts, dark pool data, and charting alongside a live community where members in more than 40 countries trade together, learn, and share strategies. Learn more at blackboxstocks.com.

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This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security.