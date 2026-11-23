MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wendy's iconic burger gets a Canada-exclusive twist: Maple Sriracha Sauce made with real Canadian maple syrup, plus a breakfast version to match

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are known for being sweet, but also a bit spicy. Now, Wendy's® iconic Baconator® is too. Starting today, Canadians can get their hands on two new menu items: the Maple Sriracha Baconator® and the Maple Sriracha Breakfast Baconator®, available only at Wendy's restaurants across Canada.

Fresh, Never Frozen and Proudly Canadian

The Baconator is beloved at Wendy's for doubling down on flavour, with beef, bacon and plenty of both. For a limited time, it's getting its most Canadian upgrade yet: a half-pound* of fresh, never frozen, 100% Canadian beef, melted cheese, six slices of crispy Applewood Smoked bacon, mayo and a unique Maple Sriracha Sauce - made with real Canadian maple.

“Canadians love bold flavours, and the Maple Sriracha Baconator delivers a combination that feels both uniquely Canadian and unmistakably Wendy's,” said John Mulvihill, Vice President and Managing Director of Wendy's Canada.“We've paired the sweetness of Canadian maple with a kick of sriracha and everything fans love about the Baconator: fresh, never frozen Canadian beef, crispy bacon and plenty of cheese. It's a fun, distinctly Canadian twist, and we're excited to bring it to Wendy's restaurants across Canada.”

All About the Baconator



Did you know? The Baconator comes in a single, double and triple! Or if you're craving something smaller, Wendy's also has the Son of Baconator®.

Available for Breakfast, the Breakfast Baconator stacks grilled sausage, melted cheese and Swiss cheese sauce, oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon and a fresh-cracked Canadian Grade A egg and mayo. Also available with Maple Sriracha Sauce!

Talk about bringing home the (Applewood Smoked) bacon! The province of Newfoundland sells the most Baconator cheeseburgers across the country, while the province of Manitoba sells the most Breakfast Baconator sandwiches. Made with real Canadian maple syrup, this unique Wendy's Maple Sriracha sauce is produced in Montreal.



The Maple Sriracha Baconator and Maple Sriracha Breakfast Baconator are available for a limited time starting November 23, 2026, at participating Wendy's restaurants across Canada.

*Approximate weight before cooking.

ABOUT WENDY'S

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef, and fan favourites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption-CanadaTM, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at For details on franchising, visit Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact Information

Marcy McMillan – Canada Communications, The Wendy's Company

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