MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Volaris Group expands into the gaming technology vertical with the acquisition of a global provider of casino management software

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group announced today the acquisition of the casino management software business of Win Systems, including its flagship WIGOS Casino Management System (CMS). The business is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. The acquisition does not include Win Systems' gaming operations. The acquisition marks Volaris Group's entry into the casino management software vertical.

“Win Systems represents Volaris Group's first investment in gaming technology and provides a strong platform for future growth,” said Marc Keller, Volaris Group Manager and the new CEO of Win Systems.“Win Systems has built mission-critical software that casino and gaming operators rely on every day, in an industry where trust, reliability, and regulatory compliance are essential. I have been particularly impressed by the talent, dedication, and deep industry experience of our team. I'm equally pleased that founders Eric Benchimol and Dario Zutel will remain involved, providing invaluable continuity through their expertise and longstanding customer relationships. I look forward to working with the team to build on this strong foundation, accelerate growth by embracing AI-driven innovation, and further strengthen and expand our product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Founded in 1996, Win Systems develops software and technology solutions that help casino and gaming operators manage their day-to-day operations. Its flagship WIGOS CMS brings together casino operations, player management, loyalty programs, reporting, and business intelligence within a single platform. Its broader product portfolio includes WIGOS One, a unified solution for casino, arcade, and bingo operations, and WinUp Wallet, which enables cashless payments and mobile player engagement.

With three decades of industry experience, Win Systems has established a strong international presence, connecting more than 100,000 gaming machines across over 600 venues in more than 30 countries. The company serves approximately 150 casino, bingo, and gaming operators, ranging from independent venues to large multi-property organizations.

The company has a strong presence across Latin America and Mexicio, and also serves customers across the Caribbean, the United States, Canada, Europe, and other international markets.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have built over the past 30 years. From the beginning, we knew that when the time came, we wanted an acquirer who would preserve what makes Win Systems special while investing in its continued growth and success,” said Eric Benchimol and Dario Zutel, co-founders of Win Systems.“Volaris' long-term vision, commitment to its businesses, and deep expertise in vertical market software make it the ideal home for our next chapter. Our customers can expect the same dedicated team, trusted relationships, and unwavering commitment to their success. We are excited to work alongside Marc and the Volaris team to build on our legacy and shape an even stronger future for Win Systems.”

Win Systems will continue to operate independently within the Bruce Portfolio of Volaris Group under the leadership of Marc Keller, CEO of Win Systems. Founders Eric Benchimol and Dario Zutel will remain with the business, providing continuity in leadership, industry expertise, and long-standing customer relationships.

About Win Systems

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Win Systems is a global provider of casino management software and gaming technology solutions. Its flagship WIGOS CMS, launched in 2010, has become a leading platform in Latin America, supporting casino operations, player engagement, loyalty programs, and business intelligence. With a presence in more than 30 countries, Win Systems delivers integrated technology solutions to casino, bingo, and gaming operators worldwide.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete in, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at

For more information:

Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

...