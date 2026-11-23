(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE, 23 November 2026: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has broken ground on Jamaa Al Anwar mosque at Palm Jebel Ali.

Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the mosque will accommodate up to 1,000 worshippers. Nakheel has appointed Arco Turnkey Solutions Contracting L.L.C to deliver the project, with completion scheduled for the second half of 2027.

Located in the island’s Spine District, the mosque will provide a place for worship and community life as Palm Jebel Ali develops. Its design draws on Islamic architectural traditions and the island’s coastal setting.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “The success of Palm Jebel Ali will be measured not only by the homes we deliver, but by the overall communities we build. Jamaa Al Anwar will give residents a place for worship, reflection and belonging. Developing the mosque alongside our residential neighbourhoods reflects our commitment to creating places that meet the full range of residents’ needs, with faith and togetherness at their heart.”

A cascading, textile-inspired canopy will extend from the roof to the courtyard, providing shade and filtering natural light. A 40-metre minaret will form a visual landmark along the island’s central spine.

His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai, stated: “Our participation in the groundbreaking ceremony for Jamaa Al Anwar at Palm Jebel Ali reaffirms our strategic partnership with Dubai’s real estate developers in supporting and developing mosques, while ensuring essential community services are provided within new residential communities from the earliest stages. Our partnership with Nakheel is firmly established, combining the Department’s expertise in the design, management and operation of mosques with the creativity of real estate developers in shaping the communities of the future. Ultimately, these efforts embody our mission to remain closer to the communities we serve.”

Hadi Abbasi, Managing Director, Arco Turnkey Solutions Contracting L.L.C, said: “We are proud to partner with Nakheel to deliver Jamaa Al Anwar at Palm Jebel Ali. Our responsibility extends from site preparation to final handover, bringing together the building envelope, services and interior finishes. We will focus on the quality of execution required to realise SOM’s interpretation of Emirati architecture.”

Palm Jebel Ali comprises seven islands and 16 fronds, with more than 90 kilometres of beachfront. The wider development supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

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