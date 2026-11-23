VideoProc Black Friday Sale

VideoProc brings special Black Friday savings on VideoProc Converter AI, helping users enhance holiday recordings and restore family memories.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VideoProc, a multimedia software brand developed by Digiarty Software, has launched its 2026 Black Friday Sale, offering up to 50% off VideoProc Converter AI licenses. The promotion gives users an opportunity to unlock a complete set of AI-powered video, image, and audio enhancement tools, along with editing, conversion, and compression features, for improving family recordings, restoring old photos, and preparing holiday videos for sharing.

With Thanksgiving approaching, families are preparing to capture new moments and revisit memories from years past. Yet the photos and videos they cherish may not always be in the best condition, whether due to low resolution, poor lighting, shaky footage, background noise, or oversized files. VideoProc Converter AI brings AI enhancement and everyday media tools together in one application, helping users address these common issues and make more of their personal media.

Improve Thanksgiving Videos with AI

From family dinners and reunions to outdoor activities, Thanksgiving celebrations offer plenty of opportunities to capture memorable moments. Yet videos recorded indoors or on smartphones may turn out grainy, blurry, or shaky, especially in low-light conditions.

VideoProc Converter AI offers several ways to improve these recordings. Its Super Resolution feature upscale lower-resolution footage to HD or 4K while reducing noise and improving visible details. Stabilization reduces unwanted camera shake in handheld recordings, while Noise Suppression in Audio AI helps remove distracting background sounds, making conversations and other important audio easier to hear.

Whether it's a video of the family dinner or a spontaneous moment caught on a phone, users can apply these tools as needed to improve their footage without moving between multiple applications or navigating complex editing workflows.

Restore Old Family Photos and Videos

For many families, Thanksgiving is also a time to pull out old digital photo albums and revisit home videos from years past. A childhood birthday, a long-ago family gathering, or footage of relatives who are no longer around can carry special meaning. But age, limited recording quality, and years of storage may leave these materials faded, blurry, or difficult to view on today's screens.

VideoProc Converter AI offers tools to give older media a clearer, more viewable appearance. Its video enhancement features can upscale low-resolution footage and reduce noise, while Image AI combines Super Resolution, Face Restoration, and Colorization to improve old photographs. Users can bring out facial details, recover visual clarity, and add natural-looking color to black-and-white images.

Edit, Compress, and Share Holiday Memories Easily

Besides capturing and enhancing holiday videos, users may also want to organize their footage and prepare media for different devices or sharing platforms. Large video files, incompatible formats, and lengthy recordings can make this process inconvenient, whether they're putting together a family recap or preparing Thanksgiving movies and music for the gathering.

VideoProc Converter AI includes practical tools to trim, merge, convert, and compress videos without switching between applications. Users can remove unwanted sections, combine clips into holiday highlights, convert recordings to widely supported formats such as MP4, and reduce large file sizes while maintaining good visual quality. It can also help prepare Thanksgiving movies for kids and holiday playlists by downloading online or converting video and audio files into formats compatible with different playback devices.

Batch processing and GPU acceleration further simplify handling multiple files, whether users are creating a short Thanksgiving recap, organizing family recordings, or preparing movies and songs for everyone to enjoy.

VideoProc Black Friday 2026: Save Up to 50%

VideoProc's 2026 Black Friday Sale offers up to 50% off select VideoProc Converter AI licenses, including Premium 365, Lifetime License, and Family License options.

For users looking for a long-term solution, the Lifetime License comes with a one-time payment, lifetime access to current and future AI tools, and ongoing software updates, with no AI credits or additional processing fees.

Explore the VideoProc 2026 Black Friday offers:



About Digiarty Software

Established in 2006, Digiarty Software develops multimedia solutions for video and image enhancement, conversion, editing, and digital media management. Its flagship brand, VideoProc, combines AI-powered processing with GPU acceleration to make multimedia tasks more accessible and efficient for everyday users and content creators worldwide.

For more information, visit .



Cecilia Hwung

VideoProc

+86 13730854590

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VideoProc 2026 Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 50% on AI Video and Image Enhancer News Provided By Digiarty Software Inc. November 23, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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