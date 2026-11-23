GNA University Earns DASCA Accreditation

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GNA University, India, has earned accreditation from the Data Science Council of America (DASCA) for five academic offerings encompassing specializations and research in data science, artificial intelligence and business analytics. The decision follows an evaluation against DASCA's published academic standards.

The five offerings include the Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering with a Minor in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Master of Computer Applications with the Data Science specialization, Bachelor of Commerce (Data Science), Master of Business Administration with Business Analytics as the primary Discipline Specific Elective, and Data Science-related research within the Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science and Engineering.

These programs extend data science and analytics education across engineering, computing, commerce, management and doctoral research, connecting academic learning with applications in industry and professional practice.

The DASCA accreditation review examined curriculum and academic delivery, faculty qualifications and development, learning assessment, governance, research, infrastructure and industry engagement. At GNA University, the review highlighted practical and experiential learning requirements, industry participation in academic review, curriculum-governance processes, and opportunities for student projects and research. These findings reflect the University's approach to connecting academic instruction with practical applications and maintaining oversight of its programs.

Academik America serves as the primary accreditation partner for DASCA under the World Data Science & AI Initiative (WDSAI), supporting institutions participating in international accreditation programs. GNA University's accreditation adds to the institutions undertaking program-level evaluations against established academic standards in data science and related disciplines.

Aariya Goel, Chief Executive Officer at Academik America, commented,“As universities expand data science and artificial intelligence education across disciplines, maintaining academic quality becomes increasingly important. GNA University's accreditation recognizes the academic standards supporting its five offerings, including curriculum, faculty, assessment and applied learning. The breadth of these programs across technical and business disciplines reflects the importance of preparing graduates who can apply analytical knowledge in different professional settings.”

Prof. (Dr.) Hemant Sharma, Vice Chancellor, GNA University, added,“DASCA accreditation recognizes the programs and pathways covered by the review against established academic and professional standards. Our focus is on giving students a strong academic foundation and opportunities to apply their learning through project work, research and industry exposure. We want graduates to carry that knowledge into engineering, computing, business and other professional settings, with the ability to analyze practical problems and make informed decisions.”

Following accreditation, GNA University will continue to advance curriculum development, faculty expertise, research and industry engagement across the accredited programs. The University will also document student projects, internships and graduate outcomes as cohorts progress, using this evidence to support ongoing academic improvement.

About GNA University:

GNA University is a multidisciplinary university in Phagwara, Punjab, India, offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs across engineering, computational sciences, business, design, hospitality, natural sciences, liberal arts, pharmacy, physical education and allied health sciences. Its academic approach includes project work, internships and research, giving students opportunities to apply subject knowledge through practical assignments and interaction with professionals.

About DASCA:

The Data Science Council of America (DASCA) is a global standards, accreditation and credentialing body for Data Science and allied disciplines. Its vendor-neutral certifications assess the knowledge and capabilities of data analysts, data engineers and data scientists at different stages of their careers. DASCA accreditation evaluates academic programs against published standards covering academic governance, curriculum, teaching, assessment, faculty development, infrastructure, research and industry engagement.

About Academik America:

Academik America is a global education solutions organization working with universities, institutions and credentialing bodies on accreditation, academic partnerships, professional learning and credentialing. With a presence spanning more than 90 countries and over 200 institutional partners worldwide, Academik America supports institutional development and the adoption of international academic standards. It serves as the primary accreditation partner for DASCA under the World Data Science & AI Initiative.

Maisia S

Academik America, Inc.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Academik America Announces GNA University's DASCA Accreditation Across Five Academic Programs News Provided By Academik America, Inc. November 23, 2026, 12:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, International Organizations



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.